Gator Kevin Kao (10) heads for the net with the ball, while Trever Duffin (20) and Callum Neily (12) back the play in the opening round of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre. Black Press Media file

Walnut Grove Gators fall in provincial basketball semifinals

A close, hard-fought, game at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley

Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators fought hard to make the semifinals of the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament in Langley, but the Vancouver College Fighting Irish emerged as the winner in the closest of the four games Sunday, with the lead changing hands 13 times.

Late in the game, the teams were tied at 57, but Vancouver College scored six of the final seven points to advance to the semifinals.

Jacob Holt led Vancouver College with 26 points.

Walnut Grove used a balanced attack with six players scoring eight or more points led by Kevin Kao’s 13.

READ MORE: Walnut Grove Gators make quarter-finals at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament

From an opening field of 32 teams, it is now down to the final four; top-ranked Burnaby South, No. 2 Vancouver College, No. 4 St. Patrick and No. 6 R.A. McMath.

Burnaby South will battle St. Patrick in one semifinal on Monday at 6:30 p.m. while the other will feature Vancouver College against McMath at 8 p.m.

Victors will play for gold the next night at 7 p.m. while the remaining two battle for bronze at 5:30 p.m.

Most Read