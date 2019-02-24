Gators got off to a good start at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament, winning two on Saturday. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media

Walnut Grove Gators make quarter-finals at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial invitational tournament

Langley basketball team takes on Vancouver College Fighting Irish Sunday afternoon

Walnut Grove Gators from Langley have made the final eight following the first day of play at the 50th annual Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational tournament underway at the Langley Events Centre.

The number seven-ranked Gators will play the number two-ranked Vancouver College Fighting Irish in quarter-final action Sunday afternoon.

Following an early morning 68-57 win over Magee on Saturday, the Gators defeated the Kelowna Owls 55-50, winning a back-and-forth game that saw the teams tied after one quarter with Walnut Grove taking a two-point lead at the half and up three points after three quarters.

The Owls pulled within a point in the fourth quarter, but Walnut Grove was 8-for-9 from the free throw line to close things out.

Kevin Kao and Trevor Duffin led Walnut Grove with 13 points apiece and Callum Neily had 10 while Nolan Dergousoff led Kelowna with a dozen points.

