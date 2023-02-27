Walnut Grove Gators top seed heading into girls bball provincials

Mulgrave Titans and Langley Christian Lightning faced off in the BC School Sports 2A Girls Basketball Provincial Championship game in 2022 with the Lightning prevailing 70-60. The two teams enter next week’s 2A tournament as the top two seeds. (Garrett James, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A trio of medalists from last year have earned their respective top seeds for the 2023 BC School Sports Girls Basketball Provincial Championships coming to Langley this week.

West Vancouver’s Mulgrave Titans (2A), Victoria’s St. Michaels University School Blue Jags (3A) and Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators (4A) were announced as the No. 1 seeds for their respective tiers ahead of the championships, which all run concurrently at Langley Events Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, March 1 to 4.

The Titans were in the championship final last March, falling to the Langley Christian Lightning, who are seeded second among the 16 teams in the 2A Tournament. Victoria’s Pacific Christian Pacers are the third seed while Surrey’s Holy Cross Crusaders are the fourth seed.

The rest of the field (in alphabetical order): Abbotsford Christian Knights (Abbotsford), Abbotsford Traditional Titans (Abbotsford), A.R. MacNeill Ravens (Richmond), Brentwood College (Mill Bay), Fernie Falcons (Fernie), Kalamalka Lakers (Vernon), Lambrick Park Lions (Victoria), Notre Dame Jugglers (Vancouver), Pacific Academy Breakers (Surrey), Shas Ti Kelly Road Grizzlies (Prince George), St. Patrick Celtics (Vancouver), and St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights (Burnaby).

The 3A tournament sees St. Michaels University School’s ranked first. In 2022, the team played at the 2A tournament, finishing in third spot. The Abbotsford Senior Panthers (Abbotsford) are the second seed, the R.A. McMath Wildcats (Richmond) are third, and the South Kamloops Titans (Kamloops) are fourth.

The Wildcats are the defending 3A champions and return the core of that squad.

The rest of the field (in alphabetical order): Argyle Pipers (North Vancouver), Clayton Heights Nightriders (Surrey), College Heights Cougars (Prince George), John Oliver (Jokers), Little Flower Academy Angels (Vancouver), Maple Ridge Ramblers (Maple Ridge), Mark R. Isfeld Ice (Courtenay), M.E.I. Eagles (Abbotsford), Robert Bateman Timberwolves (Abbotsford), Sa-Hali Sabres (Kamloops), Vernon Panthers (Vernon) and W.L. Seaton Sonics (Vernon).

And in the 4A field, Walnut Grove – who won bronze in 2022 and return the majority of that team – enter as the No. 1 seed. The Burnaby Central Wildcats (Burnaby), Riverside Rapids (Port Coquitlam) and Yale Lions (Abbotsford) make up the rest of the top four.

The rest of the field (in alphabetical order): Claremont Spartans (Victoria), Dr. Charles Best Blue Devils (Coquitlam), Heritage Woods Kodiaks (Port Moody), Kelowna Owls (Kelowna), Mt. Baker Wild (Cranbrook), Okanagan Mission Huskies (Kelowna), Prince George Polars (Prince George), Reynolds Roadrunners (Victoria), R.E. Mountain Eagles (Langley), Seaquam Seahawks (North Delta), Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs (Vancouver) and South Delta Sun Devils (South Delta).

For schedules, results and more information, please visit http://www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/

Single game and tournament passes are available for sale online and all of the games are also available to stream through pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.

.

B.C. High School BasketballbasketballGirls basketball