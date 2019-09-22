War hero and lacrosse fan has dream of a lifetime granted

Langley’s Doug Pettet has been a devoted fan of the game for more than 70 years

As one of the Royal Canadian Navy’s first Clearance Divers seven decades ago, Doug Pettet, 84, braved dangerous waters searching warships for enemy mines and damage.

On Monday, the fearless frogman’s sharp eye will be on nothing but fun – and the ball – at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship celebrating a sport he’s loved his whole life. A member of the 1955 Minto Cup Canadian Junior champions Long Branch Monarchs and a player from Bantam at age 12 through to his senior years in the Masters League, Doug has decorated his home at Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Residence with lacrosse sweaters and memorabilia.

“I’ve still got my own lacrosse stick here, certainly, and I’ve always gone outside to bang it against the wall,” Doug says. “Once you play lacrosse, there’s no better sport.”

Doug’s wish is made possible by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Canada’s largest owner and operator of seniors housing communities, and its partner charity Wish Of A Lifetime Canada.

Since 2015, more than 100 deserving seniors have had their dearest desires granted in four categories: Commemorating Service, Fulfilling Lifelong Dreams, Reconnecting Loved Ones and Renewing and Celebrating Passions. From meeting Celine Dion in Las Vegas, to a reunion with a grandson in Thailand, to a WWII veteran’s overdue flight in a Lancaster warplane, the wishes have each been unique in nature and have been granted across the country. Nominations are open to any Canadian senior.

“Through Wish of a Lifetime Canada, we are able to enrich the lives of older Canadians, help them overcome barriers to fulfill their dreams and feel a sense of inclusion,” says Brent Binions, President and CEO, Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Wish of a Lifetime Canada’s mission is to shift the way society views and values our oldest generations by fulfilling seniors’ dreams and sharing their stories to inspire those of all ages. The U.S. charity Wish of a Lifetime was founded in 2008 by Colorado celebrity Jeremy Bloom, in living honor of his grandmother. Wish of a Lifetime Canada launched as an independent organization in Canada in September of 2015. The organization envisions a world in which society embraces aging and the inherent wisdom that accompanies it, where seniors are celebrated for their accomplishments and sacrifices, and where intergenerational connections are part of our daily lives. To learn more about the organization or to help fulfill a senior’s Wish, visit www.wishofalifetime.org/canada.

