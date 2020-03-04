Kodiaks forward Carson Preston shoots past Mission City goalie, leading to a second series’ win on Feb. 28. (Kurt Langman/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

WATCH: Kodiaks one playoff win away from junior hockey finals

Aldergrove claims three in best-of-seven series against Mission City Outlaws

Aldergrove Kodiaks dominated game four of the Harold Brittain conference playoff finals in Mission on Monday night – having won two out of three games in its best-of-seven series.

The bears broke out of the gate strong by scoring the first two goals of the game with impressive stickhandling from Aldergrove’s Carson Preston and Mathieu Melanson.

Early into the second period, Mission managed to tie up the score to 2-2 after the Kodiaks were penalized two minutes as a team for unsportsmanlike conduct.

But the bears wrestled back their lead close to three minutes later with an unassisted goal from Lucas Thompson.

[Story continues below video]

And then Hayden Vetterl managed to do the same at 19:37 in the second period.

[Story continues below video]

By the game’s third stanza of the game, the Kodiaks were riding high with a score of 4-2, which they kept until the clock ran out.

Wednesday night at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre will see the bears take on Mission City at 7:15 p.m.

If the Kodiaks won their fifth match with the Outlaws, and rank first in the Harold Brittain conference, Aldergrove will advance to face the Tom Shaw conference winners for the PHL title.

Two Tom Shaw teams – the North Vancouver Wolf Pack and the Grandview Steelers – are currently battling it out to rise to PJHL season finals.

