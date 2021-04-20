Jen Kits was one of three Spartans athletes recognized Sunday night for her overall contributions to her sport and Trinity Western University. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Jen Kits was one of three Spartans athletes recognized Sunday night for her overall contributions to her sport and Trinity Western University. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)

WATCH: Langley runner among Trinity trio lauded

Athletes from Langley’s faith-based university honoured in Spartans annual awards night – online

A Langley runner, turning coach, was among those honoured for her academic and athletic prowess this past weekend.

At the end of her five-year chapter of studies and sports at Trinity Western University, Langley’s Jen Kits was one of three students presented during the Spartans annual awards event Sunday night.

TWU handed out its annual awards in a virtual Spartan awards show, with three Spartan student-athletes being honoured with the most prestigious award of the night – the Complete Champion Award.

In addition to Kits, who was honoured for her contributions as a women’s cross country and track and field middle distance runner, this special accolades were also given to men’s hockey forward Jarrett Fontaine of Humboldt, Sask., as well as women’s volleyball player Hilary Howe, from Calgary.

Shane Wiebe, the director of track and field and cross country, recounted how Kits joined the program during a time when several student athletes were accomplishing great things on the track.

“Year one here, she’s shy, she’s timid, she barely said a word. Year two, something clicked. Something happened. She realized that she had something to offer,” Wiebe said.

“And, by year four, five, she’s developed into a leader, a leader who has done many challengable things that has not only helped shape the culture of our program, she’s also a top performer one the women’s side – without a hint of arrogance or superiority,” Wiebe said, anxious to see what lies ahead in her next chapter.

“She’s the very stuff that makes great coaches,” he added, noting they’re bringing her on staff this fall “to continue her stellar leadership.”

The virtual event was livestreamed and can be viewed on the Spartans YouTube channel.

Numerous athletes honoured

The evening was capped off with the Complete Champion Awards, which are given to senior student-athletes who are “outstanding in athletic achievements, who advance to the edge of their abilities both academically and personally, and who also demonstrate leadership and a desire to grow spiritually,” explained emcee Jesse Elser, a four-year student volleyball athlete.

This year’s Bahta Melles awards for servant leadership went to former women’s basketball student-athlete Grace Guderyan (Calgary), who was an assistant coach and therapist with her team this year, as well as second-year women’s rugby athlete Tausani Levale (Abbotsford).

The Spartans scholar athlete awards went to fifth-year women’s soccer defender Kristen Sakaki (Surrey) and fifth-year men’s hockey defenceman Kenny Batke (Vernon).

The Murray Hall leadership legacy awards went to fourth-year women’s soccer defender Aliya Coy (Calgary) and second-year men’s hockey goalie Isaac Labelle (Saskatoon).

The School of human kinetics Spartan athlete of the year awards also went to Sakaki and fifth-year men’s soccer defender Caleb Johnson (Strathmore, Alta.).

The school of business Spartan athlete of the year awards went to fourth-year men’s volleyball setter Derek Epp (Saskatoon) and fourth-year women’s soccer forward Kathryn Harvey (Coquitlam).

The athletic trainers room senior therapist of the year award went to Grace Guderyan, who worked with the women’s basketball team.

The junior therapist of the year awards went to Cole Beeksma, who worked with the women’s soccer team, and Courtney Pearce, who was with the women’s and men’s rugby teams.

The Andrew Heming Shield (strength and conditioning coach of the year award) went to third-year women’s cross country and track and field middle distance runner Jouen Chang (Langley).

The female strength and conditioning athlete of the year award was given to third-year women’s volleyball middle Mikayla Benterud (Sherwood Park, Alta.) while the male strength and conditioning athlete of the year award went to third-year men’s rugby hooker Scott Bowers (New Westminster).

The strength and conditioning team of the year award was handed out to the women’s basketball team for the second year in a row.

RELATED – VIDEO: TWU Spartans first-ever challenge fundraiser a slam dunk

TWU volleyball: Spartans open season with pair of victories

.

The Spartans also honoured its graduating seniors Saturday.

Graduating senior athletes

• Men’s Basketball

Aaron Paetkau | 2016-2021

• Women’s Basketball

Teanna Bradshaw | 2016-2021

Grace Guderyan | 2016-2021

• Men’s Hockey

Kenny Batke | 2016-2021

Jarrett Fontaine | 2016-2021

Lucas Mills | 2016-2021

Spencer Roberts | 2018-2021

Joseph Sylvain | 2016-2021

• Women’s Hockey

Kiki Richardson | 2019-2021

• Men’s Soccer

Caleb Johnson | 2016-2021

Caleb Jemmott | 2016-2021

Jordan Kasian | 2016-2021

Scott Poffenroth | 2016-2021

• Women’s Soccer

Danielle Thune

2016-2021

• Men’s Track & Field

Zach Augenstein | 2018-2021

• Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country

Rachel Jerome | 2016-2021

Jennifer Kits | 2016-2021

Tosha Moore | 2016-2021

Men’s Volleyball

Brennen Gardner | 2018-2021

Kaden Gamache | 2016-2021

Women’s Volleyball

Hilary Howe | 2016-2021

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangleySpartans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford Centre ready for AHL if right opportunity presents itself

Just Posted

Evacuee Paul Breda spoke with an Emergency Services volunteer at Willoughby Hall on Tuesday, April 20. Hundreds of people were waiting to see when they could return home after a massive fire near their residences. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuees describe seeing ‘Armageddon’ as embers rained down on Langley homes

Langley Emergency Services is connecting with the evacuees at Willoughby Hall

Jen Kits was one of three Spartans athletes recognized Sunday night for her overall contributions to her sport and Trinity Western University. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Langley runner among Trinity trio lauded

Athletes from Langley’s faith-based university honoured in Spartans annual awards night – online

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Willoughby Elementary closed as Langley deals with aftermath of massive condo fire

Firefighters remained on scene at 208th Street and 80th Avenue for much of Tuesday night

A housing construction boom is underway across Canada, and Lanlgey is not being left out. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing construction boom not unique to Langley

Huge numbers of houses are being built in Greater Vancouver and across Canada

Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, flashes gift cards that will help feed local kids through their Food for Thought programs. (Langley Advance Times files)
$200,000 in donations help feed hungry Langley students

Organizations answer plea for help, contributing to local school-based food programs

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Cash seized in a 2018 RCMP drug bust in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP-led drug investigation nets charges for 4 in Lower Mainland

Cops seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380K executing several search warrants in the Lower Mainland in 2018

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Welcome to your park sign marks the spot where 84th Avenue will continue east from King George Boulevard to 140th Street as part of a $13 million road project. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Road Rage: Opposition mounts anew to Surrey’s Bear Creek traffic plan

Same place, same project, same fight as Surrey prepares once again to connect 84th Avenue between King George and 140th Street in Newton

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

Westbound Highway 1 traffic near Herrling Island is backed up a long way following a vehicle incident. (Photo/Trish Dunbar)
Pedestrian killed in crash near Agassiz

Woman in her 50s struck by moving van

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

Most Read