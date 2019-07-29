A victorious Langley U9 selects team celebrated a narrow win over Mount Seymour. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Way to end a season: Langley U9 selects harvest two gold and one bronze

It was ‘full, but good,’ manager says

Two gold and one bronze.

That’s how the Langley U9 selects wrapped up a busy summer season, by winning two major tournaments and finishing third in another.

Manager Brent Larsen estimated the team had 38 events in 40 days, a figure that included pracries and games, some of which were double-headers.

“It was full, but good,” is how Larsen described the schedule.

They were so busy, they had to politely decline some invitations to play at tournaments.

On Canada Day, the team took gold in the Lynn Valley tournament, then a few days later, fought their way to a gold medal at an 11-day, 10-team Little League district tournament in Langley.

In the final, they recorded their second come-from-behind win, giving up five runs to trail 5-0 against the undefeated Mount Seymour team from North Vancouver, then clawed their way back for a narrow 11-10 win.

It was their second comeback of the event, following a near-identical win during round robin play that also saw the determined players battle back from a 5-0 deficit.

“They never give up,” Larsen said of the team, praising them for their ability to work together and motivate each other.

“They treat each other really well.”

Coach Bo Kenny was happy with the outcome.

“The kids played great as a team and had fun,” Kenny noted.

After two first place finishes for the 9U selects in B.C., they then travelled to Everett, Washington, to take on some of the best little league teams in Washington state, finishing a respectable third.

.

(Special to Langley Advance Times)

