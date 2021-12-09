Wednesday’s final game ends in overtime victory for Bulldogs

STMC’s Tristan Schianni was among those playing in Day 1 of the 2021 Tsumura Basketball Invitational, which kicked off Wednesday and carries on through Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. (Langley Events Centre’s Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The last team added to the draw for the 2021 Tsumura Basketball Invitational became the first to advance to the main draw on Day 1 [Wednesday] of the four-day tournament at Langley Events Centre.

The St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights – who were added to the field after the Kelowna Owls were unable to make the trip to Langley – knocked off the Sir Charles Tupper Tigers 85-76 in Wednesday’s first game.

The Knights exploded for 29 points in the second quarter, turning a four-point deficit into a nine-point advantage they would not relinquish in the second half.

Game two saw the Fleetwood Park Dragons edge the Steveston-London Sharks 69-61.

It was a two-point lead for the Dragons in the fourth quarter before they pulled away with a late 8-0 run.

The day’s third game was another close contest at the half with the Tamanawis Wildcats up by two points on the Sands Scorpions. But the Wildcats offence found another gear in the second half, scoring 51 points over the final 20 minutes while they held their opponent to just 19, winning 80-45.

The evening ended with an overtime thriller as the Byrne Creek Bulldogs topped the G.W. Graham Grizzlies 78-71 thanks to a 10-3 advantage in the extra period.

Day 2 kicked off Thursday with games at 1:30 p.m. before the championship draw tips off at 3 p.m. with games running simultaneously on both Centre Court and South Court. Stay tuned for results.

All games are free to attend and can also be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca. Anyone attending in person must show proof of double vaccination and wear a mask when inside the facility.

For full schedule and results, visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi

Steveston’s Vincent Zeng was among those playing in Day 1 of the 2021 Tsumura Basketball Invitational, which kicked off Wednesday and carries on through Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. (Langley Events Centre’s Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)