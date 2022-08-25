Week three of FEI jumping underway at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Young riders watched the competition unfold during Thunderbird Show Park’s three-week FEI circuit, which is building toward this Sunday, Aug. 28 and the Paladin Risk Solutions Grand Prix 1.45m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Thunderbird Show Park’s three-week FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale) circuit continues this week with the CSI2 (two-star Concours de Saut International) Summer Fort Festival, showcasing both veterans and young talent.

Thirty-eight horses and 29 riders appeared for inspection Tuesday, and competition got underway Wednesday Aug. 24 in the Fort Grand Prix Arena.

The week’s feature is the $50,000 CSI2* Paladin Risk Solutions Grand Prix 1.45m, set for Sunday, Aug. 28.

Langley-based rider Kyle King will saddle up for a third straight week after topping the CSI3* ONNI Grand Prix at the Summer Fort Welcome.

He’ll bring forward a trio of mounts, including veteran Coffee to Go, rising talent SIG Chiari and the versatile Ittolo, who contested U25 competition at last week’s Summer Fort Classic with King’s student, Jarne Franken. The always competitive

Irish rider Robert Blanchette returns with the ultra quick mare Chardonnay after finishing third in the CSI3* ATCO Cup Grand Prix . Blanchette will also compete aboard eight-year-old Carnlea Premier Balou.

READ ALSO: tbird: Her family lays the groundwork

Nineteen-year-old U.S. rider Brooke Morin, who is being trained by King and won the CSI3* Uryadi’s Village Cup 1.50m at the Summer Fort Classic aboard NKH Carrido is back.

Two young talents from Alberta, Emily Fitzgerald and Stella Chernoff will step up to the senior FEI level after their success in the U25 division at the Summer Fort Classic, taking the top two placings, respecitvely, in the MarBill Hill U25 Grand Prix 1.40m.

Fitzgerald also won the division’s speed contest last week aboard her own Pasquinelle. It will be Fitzgerald’s second career senior FEI show after contesting the CSI2* BCHJA Fall Finale at tbird in 2021, which was held on a sand surface in the Thunderbird Jumper Arena.

“[Pasquinelle] seems to really be liking the grass these days,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m excited.”

READ ALSO: Local riders excited to be returning to Thunderbird Show Park

Featured Classes

Thursday, August 25

• MarBill Hill Farm U25 League 1.35m

Friday, August 26

• CSI3* tbird 1.45m

Saturday, August 27

• MarBill Hill Farm U25 1.40m

Sunday, August 28

• MarBill Hill U25 Grand Prix 1.40m

• CSI2* Paladin Risk Solutions Grand Prix 1.45m

EquestrianLangley