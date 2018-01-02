Weekend split helps Langley extend division lead

Rivermen earn win, overtime loss in first-place showdown with Prince George

The Langley Rivermen went into Prince George for a first-place showdown, extending their division lead after earning three of a possible four points.

The Rivermen won 2-1 on Friday before rallying to earn a single point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Spruce Kings at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

Langley leads the BCHL’s Mainland Division with a record of 18-19-10-2, two points ahead of Prince George, although the Spruce Kings do hold a game in hand.

The opening game was scoreless through the first 46 minutes before Devin Leduc got the visitors on the board. Trevor St. Jean extended the Rivermen lead to two with 2:01 remaining and that goal proved to be crucial as the Spruce Kings’ Ben Brar foiled Braedon Fleming’s shutout bid with 31 seconds to play. Fleming finished with 18 saves.

Brar and Kyle Johnson gave Prince George a 2-0 lead in the first period the next night before John Wojciechowski and Jordan Dawson pulled the Rivermen even after 40 minutes.

The game would require double overtime with Patrick Cozzi netting the winner for Prince George.

Fleming made 36 saves in the loss, earning third star honours in both games.

Up next for the Rivermen is a game against the Surrey Eagles on Thursday (Jan. 4) at the George Preston Recreation Centre at 7 p.m.

Langley also hosts Trail (Jan. 6, 7 p.m.) and Chilliwack (Jan. 7, 2 p.m.) this weekend.

Duo earn invites

Fresh off winning gold medals with Canada West at the world junior A Challenge last month in Nova Scotia, a pair of Rivermen players have been invited to the CJHL Prospects Game.

SEE: Golden time in Nova Scotia for Langley duo

Brendan Budy and Angus Crookshank were among the 40 players from the junior A hockey leagues across Canada invited to the game on Jan. 23 in Mississauga, Ont.

The chosen players were selected through the efforts of NHL Central Scouting and are eligible for the 2018 NHL entry draft.

Budy, Langley’s captain, leads his team with a dozen goals and 34 points in 32 games. Crookshank is tied for the team lead with 14 goals and is second with 26 points.


