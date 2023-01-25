The Western Golf Expo debuts in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

The Western Golf Expo debuts in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

Western Golf Expo debuting in Abbotsford

Tradex hosting golf lovers paradise on Feb. 24 and 25

Abbotsford’s Tradex is set to transform into a golf paradise in late-February.

For the first time ever, the Western Golf Expo arrives in Abbotsford on Feb. 24 and 25.

The event will feature a large demo range, seminar stage, multi-vendor retail area, contests, family-friendly activities and over 50 exhibitors.

There will also be a golf industry careers section for those who may be interested about working in the golf industry.

Exhibitors feature some of the top names in golf equipment such as Srixon, Cleveland, and PXG Custom Clubs. Several courses from Abbotsford and beyond will also have booths including: Fraserglen Golf Course, Ledgeview Golf and Country Club, Morgan Creek Golf Course, Westwood Plateau Golf Course and many more.

RELATED: Trans Mountain construction completed at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview

The demo range will feature a 12-bay indoor driving range where attendees can take an on-site lesson or try some of the latest equipment and tech related to golf.

Retail offerings include clothing, shoes and other related apparel and accessories including brands such as: Travis Matthew, Copper Tech Gloves, Maui Jim Sunglasses, The Golf Ball Guy, MGI Carts and more.

The seminar stage will showcase live auctions, fashion shows, PGA instructions, body and mind conditioning and on-stage talks with local celebrities.

The contests will be a long drive contest sponsored by PXG and a long putt contest sponsored by Eaglequest Golf Centre. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of both events.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Fraserglen Golf Course recovering from historic flood

The WGE is a part of the Canadian Golf Expo and is powered by the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada. They also host the Prairie Golf Expo, the Ontario Golf Expo, Expo Golf Quebec and the Atlantic Golf Expo.

Abbotsford is one of three in-person events held by the NGCOAC, with an expo also held in Montreal on Feb. 24 and 25 and Ottawa on March 3 and 4.

There will also be six virtual shows hosted this year.

The WGE was previously held at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, but has had a virtual experience the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Abbotsford show runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

For more information and details on ticket packages available, visit canadiangolfexpo.ca/events/western-golfexpo/in-person.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsEventsGolf

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley’s Vancouver FC signs Edmonton’s Marcus Simmons for inaugural CPL season
Next story
Langley Rivermen hope to recover from rough road trip

Just Posted

Paving the Old Yale Road between Langley Prairie and Murrayville Five Corners, 1922. This was Langley’s first stretch of paved road. (Langley Centennial Museum collection/ Special to the Langley Advance Times) Paving the Old Yale Road between Langley Prairie and Murrayville Five Corners, 1922. This was Langley’s first stretch of paved road. (Langley Centennial Museum collection/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crumbling Old Yale Road in Murrayville could get upgrade in 2024

Langley Rivermen, seen here in action in December, will be looking to bounce back from a rough road trip on home ice at George Preston arena, a Throwback Thursday event (Jan. 26). (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Rivermen hope to recover from rough road trip

Township of Langley mayor Eric Woodward, Cloverdale–Langley City MP John Aldag, and Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal at a Wednesday, Jan. 25 announcement of $2.86 in federal funding to fight gun and gang violence in both communities. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Federal fund provides $2.86 million to fight gang and gun violence in Langley area

In a Jan. 23 interview, Ishtar executive director Maureen Berlin, told the Langley Advance Times she is ‘100 per cent confident’ there will soon be an announcement about much-needed second-stage housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Second-stage housing for women and children will be opened in Langley, society says