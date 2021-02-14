Coquitlam Adanacs’ Jalen Chaster competed at the 2019 Minto Cup Championships at Langley Events Centre. Chaster was one of the 63 players selected in the 2021 WLA Graduating Player Junior Draft. (Garrett James/Special to The Star)

Coquitlam Adanacs’ Jalen Chaster competed at the 2019 Minto Cup Championships at Langley Events Centre. Chaster was one of the 63 players selected in the 2021 WLA Graduating Player Junior Draft. (Garrett James/Special to The Star)

Western Lacrosse League holds graduating junior player draft in Langley

First round featured Langley Junior Thunder product Connor Watson

It was a busy week for the Western Lacrosse Association.

The Senior A men’s lacrosse league unveiled their newly launched website, hinted at an upcoming schedule release for a potential 2021 season and held their annual Graduating Junior player draft on Feb. 11.

WLA Commissioner Paul Dal Monte announced that a schedule will be released by the end of the month with the hope of gaining clearance to return to play at some point this summer from the Provincial Health Authority.

And with the possibility of a return to action for 2021, the seven teams of the WLA plotted their teams’ respective futures via the draft, which was held virtually at Langley Events Centre.

Three teams opted to exercise their territorial protection rights with Coquitlam selecting Jalen Chaster, New Westminster taking Will Malcom and Maple Ridge choosing Dylan McIntosh.

All three players spoke via Zoom at the draft and were thrilled with the opportunity to spend their summers playing lacrosse in their hometowns.

“Beyond happy. I grew up in Coquitlam and it is a great organization. I am happy to be moving forward with the Adanacs,” Chaster said.

For Malcom, he joins older brother Tony on the Salmonbellies and this would be the first time they have ever been teammates.

“I’m just super excited to stay with the team I have played my entire life with,” he said of continuing to hone his skills at the fabled Queen’s Park Arena.

Those sentiments were echoed by McIntosh.

READ MORE: Waiting continues for Langley hockey teams

“Beyond pumped. Ever since I picked up a lacrosse stick, I have been excited to play at Cam Neely Arena,” he said.

The remaining four teams received compensatory picks. Langley chose Thomas Vaesen, Burnaby selected Austin Madronic, Nanaimo picked Will Johansen and Victoria used their pick on Nick Scott.

With the territorial protection/compensatory picks out of the way, the Coquitlam Adanacs chose Thomas Semple first overall while Nate Faccin was selected second by the Maple Ridge Burrards.

The pair were teammates on the 2019 BC Junior A Lacrosse League champion Coquitlam Junior Adanacs.

The rest of the first round featured Langley Junior Thunder product Connor Watson at third overall to the Burnaby Lakers while the Nanaimo Timbermen used picks four and five on Colton Lidstone and Caleb Keuber.

Both played their Junior lacrosse on the Island with Lidstone a part of the Nanaimo Junior Timbermen and Keuber with the Victoria Junior Shamrocks.

Nanaimo was scheduled to pick third but swapped the pick to Burnaby in exchange for the playing rights to Madronic.

The Lakers received the third overall pick and first and second round picks in 2022 as well as the playing rights to Callum Crawford.

The Langley Thunder used the sixth overall pick to grab Caleb Pearson, who played for the Junior Thunder. The first round wrapped up with the Victoria Shamrocks selecting Max Wilson (Junior Shamrocks).

For full draft results, visit www.wlalacrosse.com.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Just Posted

Kristi Maier, director of member relations with the Langley Chamber of Commerce, works from home. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Networking while staying apart

Kristi Maier of the Langley Chamber talks about connecting while stay apart during COVID-19

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s virtual dinner meeting, on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m., will include presentations from Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier. (File)
Langley MLAs to highlight support for local businesses at virtual chamber meeting

Viritual dinner meeting held Feb. 16

Canada has won a trade dispute with the U.S. over blueberry exports. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. blueberry farmers victorious in trade fight with U.S.

A recent ruling means no tariffs or quotas on berries heading south

Langley Township has announced free swimming at local pools this weekend (TOL file image)
Free weekend swims at local pools announced by Township

For residents only, and prebooking is required

Coquitlam Adanacs’ Jalen Chaster competed at the 2019 Minto Cup Championships at Langley Events Centre. Chaster was one of the 63 players selected in the 2021 WLA Graduating Player Junior Draft. (Garrett James/Special to The Star)
Western Lacrosse League holds graduating junior player draft in Langley

First round featured Langley Junior Thunder product Connor Watson

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)
Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Most Read