What Vancouver FC players will be wearing

Vancouver FC unveiled the new team’s jerseys at a March 25 game against FC Tigers Vancouver. (Courtesy Vancouver FC) Vancouver FC unveiled the new team’s jerseys at a March 25 game against FC Tigers Vancouver, with a black design for primary kit. (Courtesy Vancouver FC) Vancouver FC unveiled the new team’s kit at a March 25 game against FC Tigers Vancouver, with red and a maple leaf as alternate design. (Courtesy Vancouver FC)

Vancouver FC players will be wearing an all-black jersey as their primary and red as their alternate.

Referred as “kit,” the jertseys were officially unveiled on Saturday, March 25 during a community match against FC Tigers Vancouver, hosted by Fusion Football Club.

They will be on view at Vancouver’s first Canadian Premier League (CPL) match on Saturday, April 15, a battle of British Columbia that will see VFC visit West Coast rival Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

The squad is scheduled to kick off its home schedule at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, May 7 against Cavalry FC.

Sponsor CIBC, which was announced last November as part of the organization’s sponsorship agreement with the CPL and Canada Soccer, is on the front, and Carlsberg, which joined the league as a partner in October 2022, is represented as VFC’s sleeve sponsor.

The club’s 2023 primary kit celebrates Greater Vancouver as a whole, with the names of the 53 cities and municipalities that make up the area, repeating over the front of the shirt to create an embossed pattern.

Vancouver’s alternate kit feature what was descrinbed as “a classic hoop design in the club’s red and black colourway.”

Inspired by the rise of Canadian soccer, it is intended to pay tribute to the people who have worked hard to elevate the game from coast to coast, including a maple leaf printed on the back of the neck.

Visuals of VFC’s 2023 kits can be found here. Please credit Vancouver FC/Beau Chevalier.

jerseys

READ ALSO: Vancouver FC sign first player

READ ALSO: Vancouver FC home opener set for May 7

Langleysoccer