U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary

The White Rock Renegades ’04 went undefeated to secure a national championship Sunday.

The girls have been putting up lopsided victories throughout the U16 tournament – which was held in Calgary from Aug. 14-18 – and Sunday’s final game against Mississauga North Tigers was no exception.

Heading into the match with seven wins and no loses, the Renegades came up swinging in the first inning, delivering two runs.

RELATED: Renegades ‘04 win provincial title

After a scoreless second inning, the ‘Gades put the Tigers further in debt, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Tigers battled throughout the ends, but were only able to bring one runner to the plate by the seventh inning, leading to a 5-1 victory for White Rock.

Prior to Sunday’s final, the ’04 White Rock squad beat 2k4 Revolution (13-4); Calgary Adrenaline (14-0); Fraser Valley Fusion 03 (2-1); PEI Stars (10-0); Fraser Valley Fusion 04 (8-1); and Quebec Rebelles (2-1).

Previous story
70 years of lifting: Canadian man, 85, could cinch weightlifting championship

Just Posted

Still anyone’s game in lacrosse championships unfolding in Langley

Orangeville, Okotoks victorious on Day 2 of Minto Cup nationals at the Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: A few small changes help drive attendance at Saturday’s Arts Alive

Langley art festival brings close to 200 various artists and thousands of spectators to Langley City

Abandoned house blaze worries Langley neighbours

Redevelopment area of Willowby attracts squatters and partiers, and fires fear area residents

Day 1 underway at 2019 Minto Cup in Langley

Coquitlam and Orangeville out ahead after the first day of action at Langley Events Centre

Fighting cancer with beer

Clover Valley Beer Festival hosts 2500 guests and raises $5908 for B.C. Cancer Foundation

VIDEO: Bubblemania in the burbs

Doggies frolic about when a bubblemaking machine is set to create fun in their Langley City yard

U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

Most Read