Cristian Techera scored one of the goals for the Vancouver Whitecaps, as they beat the host San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 in MLS action Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS file/Darryl Dyck

Whitecaps rally to rattle Earthquakes 3-2

Vancouver comes back from 2-0 deficit for MLS win in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.

Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.

Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.

RELATED: Whitecaps star shares love of the game in Nanaimo

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Previous story
Burrards look to eliminate Shamrocks Saturday night
Next story
B.C. Lions fall to 3-6 after 24-21 loss to Roughriders

Just Posted

VIDEO: Wounded Warriors ride to remember the fallen gets underway in Langley

Cyclists travel to Victoria to honor memory of fallen Afghanistan veterans

Langley athlete shares firsthand experience of Hawaiian hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

Aldergrove skates to 4-1 win over Langley: ACTION PHOTOS

New Aldergrove arena pleases Kodiaks Junior B hockey players and fans

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Ride to Conquer Cancer raises $10.6M in its 10th year

Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off from Cloverdale Fairgrounds, heads to Chilliwack

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

B.C. Lions fall to 3-6 after 24-21 loss to Roughriders

Saskatchewan roughs up Leos in Vancouver

Maple Ridge Burrards win WLA championship

Beat the Victoria Shamrocks 9-8 in fifth game, on to Mann Cup

Whitecaps rally to rattle Earthquakes 3-2

Vancouver comes back from 2-0 deficit for MLS win in San Jose

John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Irascible senator a fearless and outspoken voice on policy and politics to the end

VIDEO: B.C. father and daughter grow 15-foot sunflower

Jason Brown grew plant with daughter Jubilee. Says it is tall as his Vancouver Island house

Burrards look to eliminate Shamrocks Saturday night

Maple Ridge 3-1 over Victoria in best-of-seven WLA championship series

Letter to the editor: Wildfire management in B.C. could be done better writes a former Ranger-in-charge

It is patently obvious that B.C. is in a crisis situation relative to wildfire control

Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Party policy says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion

Most Read