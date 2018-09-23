Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ali Ghazal, left, and FC Dallas’ Cristian Colman vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Sunday September 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoffs dreams are looking more dim than ever after the team lost 2-1 to FC Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas defender Matt Hedges headed the ball into the top left corner of Vancouver’s net in the 87th minute to seal the Whitecaps’ fate.

The ‘Caps (11-11-7) went into the match sitting in seventh place, just out of playoff position in the MLS Western Conference.

Dallas (15-6-8) is second in the conference.

FC Dallas opened the scoring following a free kick in the 42nd minute.

Toros’ midfielder Santiago Mosquera leapt from a crowd in front of the ‘Caps goal and headed the ball in. Maximilliano Urruti registered the assist.

The Whitecaps replied in the 66th minute, with teenage star Alphonso Davies expertly maneuverings the ball down the side of the field. The 17-year-old midfielder got a strong cross to the centre of the box where striker Kei Kamara headed the ball in.

Kamara leads the Whitecaps in scoring with 13 goals and Davies is the team leader on helpers with 11 for the season.

RELATED: Seattle Sounders beat Whitecaps, keep win streak alive

Vancouver had a number of other chances, including a left-footed rocket from midfielder Cristian Techera that bounced off the cross bar in the 24th minute.

Davies also got an opportunity in the first half, putting a shot through the legs of Dallas defender Marquinhos Pedroso. Toros netminder Jesse Gonzalez dropped to his knees to scoop up the ball.

Tensions were at a high throughout the game, boiling over at times.

Midway through the first, Dallas’ Marquinhos Pedroso was handed a yellow card for unsporting behaviour after Davies got an elbow to the back of the head.

His teammate Michael Barrios got the same warning in the half, also for a play that left Davies lying on the field.

Vancouver’s Russell Teibert was shown the yellow in the first following a challenge that ended with Urruti rolling on the field and grasping his leg.

The ‘Caps had a pair of potential cringe-worthy injuries during their gritty performance.

Defender Doneil Henry took a hard shot to the groin early in the second, falling to the field in obvious pain.

Later, Techera appeared to trip over a teammate and land on his head and shoulders. He laid on the field for several minutes being looked at by a trainer before returning to his feet.

Both Henry and Techera were back on the field shortly after being hurt.

The Whitecaps will be back in action on Saturday when they visit the L.A. Galaxy.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Previous story
UPDATE: Not too bad for a Langley boy who didn’t really like volleyball

Just Posted

Weather didn’t deter die-hard Langley car enthusiasts

Brookswood Secondary school closed out the car show season with its second annual event.

VIDEO: Celebrating 50 years with a blowout

Langley Rugby club annihilates Burnaby opponents at anniversary event

Costumed runners, walkers stroll rural Langley in search of wine

Shy of 400 took part in the Campbell Valley Wine Run for Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities.

VIDEO: Creative costumes at wine run through Langley

Campbell Valley Wine Run inspired by French event

Support for ‘Plywood bylaw’ at Langley Township public hearing

Regulation would require polycarbonate in place of plywood to board up buildings in Fort Langley

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

Whitecaps see playoff dreams fade after 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Goal in 87th minute seals Vancouver’s fate

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

West Vancouver Police said wet roads and heavy rain made it extra dangerous

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Phase 2 of $1.35B Royal Columbian upgrades won’t be a public-private partnership

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says it will be a design-build

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Most Read