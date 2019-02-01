(Instagram.com - @Whitecaps)

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

The Vancovuer Whitecaps have acquired Tunisian centre back Jasser Khmiri.

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad with a club option for 2022. He is the first Tunisian to sign in MLS.

Khmiri has been called up the Tunisian national team three times in the past year. He has 38 appearances in three-plus years with Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 club Stade Tunisien.

“Jasser is a player who caught our eye thanks to his strong performances with the Tunisian U-21 national team,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement.

“He’s six-foot-four, he has very good speed, and he’s comfortable with the ball, which are all qualities we are looking for in a centre back. At 21 years old, we believe Jasser has a tremendous upside and that he can become an important player for this club.”

The Whitecaps’ training camp shifted to Hawaii on Friday as the club continues preparations for its season opener on March 2.

The Canadian Press

