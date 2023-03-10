WHL Logo

WHL Logo

WHL fines Moose Jaw Warriors, suspends GM and head coach for off-ice incident

4 players were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for unspecified off-ice conduct

The Moose Jaw Warriors organization has been punished by the Western Hockey League following an off-ice incident involving four of its players.

General manager Jason Ripplinger and head coach Mark O’Leary have been suspended for five regular-season games, effective immediately. The team was also fined $25,000.

A WHL statement issued Friday said that Ripplinger and O’Leary are being disciplined for failing to provide “a safe and positive environment for players, in particular while travelling.”

Defenceman Marek Howell, forward Lynden Lakovic, defenceman Max Wanner, and goalie Connor Ungar were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for an unspecified incident that occurred on a road trip to Edmonton. The WHL said Friday those suspensions will continue for the remainder of the regular season.

The WHL said the conduct of the players was not found to be criminal by Edmonton police. But after a third-party investigation into the incident, the league determined that the players were in violation of team and league rules, including their conduct policies.

The four players must to complete further personal conduct and respect training to be reinstated to the league.

RELATED: Nephew of former NHLer from West Kelowna suspended from WHL indefinitely

junior hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Good reasons to be stuck on Cactus League baseball

Just Posted

Anne Krikorian
LIVING 60+: Langley seniors recall their first paid jobs

Giant flocks of thousands of crows descend on a roosting site in South Aldergrove every night during the winter. (Photo by John Gordon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Crow count finds thousands of birds roosting in South Aldergrove

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
Surrey firefighters save old Clayton Elementary School

Chawathil First Nation councillor Aaron Pete was the keynote speaker Thursday night (March 9) at the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)
2023 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards presented in 8 categories

Pop-up banner image