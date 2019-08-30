WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

Surrey’s Justin Sourdif battles for a puck during a Vancouver Giants WHL hockey game last season. (Photo: Chris Relke/Giants)

Pre-season games have begun for Vancouver Giants, who are in Everett at the Angel of the Winds Arena to face Seattle, Portland and Spokane in a trio of daytime battles from Friday to Sunday (Aug. 31 to Sept 1).

The WHL team will return to Langley Events Centre on Friday, Sept. 6 for a pre-season game against Victoria, followed by exhibition matches against Prince George (Sept. 7) and Kamloops (Sept. 8).

The Giants’ 19th season will start for real on Sept. 20, on the road in Prince George.

The team’s home-opener is on Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland. That night, the Giants will raise two new banners to the rafters of the arena in Langley, and fans in attendance will receive mini collectible B.C. Division banners.

The Giants will play 68 regular-season games this season – 34 at home and 34 on the road.

At Langley Events Centre, some promotional games include Trading Post Oktoberfest & Banner Giveaway + Save on Foods Family Sunday on Sept. 29 (free beer tasting and post-game skate) and a Trick Or Suite Night on Oct. 27.

More details are posted at vancouvergiants.com.

• RELATED: Giants fall in Game 7 overtime, Raiders taking WHL and marching on to Memorial Cup in Halifax.