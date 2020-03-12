WHL pauses 2019/20 season, meaning all Vancouver Giants games are postponed until further notice. (file photo)

WHL pauses Vancouver Giant’s 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 precautions

Friday, March 13th game at the Langley Events Centre against Seattle Thunderbirds is cancelled

The Vancouver Giants will not play any scheduled games for the 2019-20 season as the WHL has paused due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) released a statement Thursday afternoon that the three regional leagues, the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Hockey League, and Western Hockey League will pause game play until further notice.

The Giants were set to play the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, March 13 at the Langley Events Centre, but the game is now cancelled.

A statement on the WHL website read “The Canadian Hockey League and its three regional leagues the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League, take the health and safety of our players, fans, volunteers, staff, and general public very seriously.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie with Commissioners David Branch, Gilles Courteau, and Ron Robison have been monitoring the situation in regards to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) including what local, provincial, and federal health agencies have recommended.

Following consultation with medical professionals and meetings today among the CHL Executive Council, and regional league Board of Governors, the CHL announces that the balance of the 2019-20 season and all hockey activity shall be paused immediately until further notice.”

The Vancouver Giants released a subsquent statement, encouraging ticket-holders to keep tickers for later games.

“The Vancouver Giants support the decision by the Western Hockey League and their Board of Governors to pause the 2019-20 season. The health and safety of our players, fans and staff remains our top priority.

The Giants will continue to monitor the situation and will fully cooperate with local health authorities, while emphasising the health and safety of players, staff and fans.

Vancouver Giants fans are encouraged to keep their tickets for upcoming games until more information is made available. The Giants will communicate additional information to ticket-holders as things progress.

We appreciate the support, patience and understanding of our fans, corporate sponsors, and guests under these unprecedented circumstances.”

Washington state had implemented a proclamation that public gatherings of over 250 were not permitted, but game play in an empty arena would still continue; as of now, that game will not commence.

READ MORE: Soap and hot water in short supply for Langley’s homeless during coronavirus outbreak

The NHL additionally suspended the 2019-20 season earlier in the day, with the NBA, World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Women’s World Curling Championships in Prince George, NCAA March Madness tournament additionally postponing activities.

While the Junior A hockey League is currently discussing whether or not games will go ahead, the Langley Rivermen did not make the playoffs and have wrapped their season.

Spokesperson Many Henderson said there is a possibility the Rivermen spring identification camp happening at the end of the month may need to be postponed, but not decision has been made as of yet.

The British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League has announced today that the 2019-20 Playoffs will be postponed and re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Trinity Western University’s Spartan’s were set to host the tournament, playing the Selkirk College Saints on Thursday evening at George Preston Recreation Centre. That came is now cancelled.

As of Thursday, March 12, local sporing facilities including the George Preston recreation Centre, Timms Community Centre, Walnut Grove Community Centre, and Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre remain open.

Status of events are subject to change. Stay tuned for updates on local event cancellations.

_________________________________

Coronavirus

WHL pauses Vancouver Giant's 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 precautions

Most Read