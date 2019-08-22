Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

Hint: it didn’t have much to do with horses, according to one Kyle King

Kyle King and Christian won the first annual Vancouver Grand Prix hosted by Thunderbird Show Park in May of last year. (Cara Grimshaw Photography)

When Kyle King returns to the arena at the Thunderbird Show Park in Langley this weekend, it will be as a returning champion and a local rider.

“I kind of have home field advantage, here,” is how King put it.

It will also be his first big competition at tbird since he gained permanent resident status in Canada about a month ago.

For now, the Telegraph Trail resident, who does most of his grocery shopping in Fort Langley, will still be considered a U.S.A. rider at competitions.

But in about two years, he will be eligible to apply for dual citizenship – at which point, he could ride as a Canadian, if he wants, something that would allow him to compete as a local.

While King has done well at tbird and other top-level equestrian events in Canada, his main reason for moving to Langley was simple.

“I got married to my lovely wife, Emily,” he said.

“She’s a Canadian from Victoria.”

And, to be sure, his visits as a competitive rider have gone well on this side of the 49th parallel.

“I’ve been coming up here for the last five years pretty solid,” he said.

“I’ve liked showing up [here] my whole life.”

With a note of justifiable pride, King described how he began coming to Thunderbird Show Park way back when he was teenager – back when it was based at 200th Street and the Trans-Canada Highway, before tbird relocated to 248th Street and 72nd Avenue.

READ MORE: Tbird: Equestrian park a fixture in the community

He is full of praise for tbird and its continuing upgrades.

“The crowds have been growing and it’s nice for us competitors,” King observed.

Adding more stands for fans had added to the experience, he added.

“It’s really starting to look like a stadium.”

With the improvements to the venue has come a tougher level of competition, with what King described as “serious horsepower” battling it out.

“I can hold my own,” he said, which is something of an understatement.

In May of last year, King won the inaugural Vancouver Grand Prix at Thunderbird Show Park, defeating a field of 19 riders from Canada, U.S.A., Ireland, Israel, and the Netherlands riding Christian, an eight-year-old Westphalian stallion.

Other wins north of the border have included the May 2013 Grand Prix at tbird, where King celebrated the 40th season at the Langley facility by winning the $25,000 Canadian Premiere Grand Prix, beating a field of 37 riders

In 2011, at the Rocky Mountain Classic in Calgary, King (who was listed as a resident of Ocala, FL) won the $50,000 CSI2* G2 Financial Group Grand Prix.

That was after winning the $125,000 CN World Cup Grand Prix during the Spruce Meadows “Continental” Tournament in June of the same year.

In June of this year, King finished an extremely close second behind Parada Vallejo of Mexico in the CSI2* tbird Welcome event, Vallejo rode Maria Hank’s Cassidy Z to the top prize, crossing the timers 59.62 seconds while King made the run in 59.64 seconds.

In an interview on horse-canada.com, Rocky Mountain tournament organizer John Anderson called King a “truly talented” and generous competitor.

“It has been great for our young up and coming grand prix riders to be able to watch and learn from him,” Anderson said.

“He’s even helped me out with my own horses and riding. Many of our riders here have stood up and taken notice of his abilities, and there is always a crowd watching him at the ring.”

King is a second-generation equestrian.

Like his father, a professional horseman, King and his wife are raising a string of horses, working with them until they are ready to be sold.

Which, it turns out, is another reason for his move to Canada.

“Langley and Calgary have become home to a lot of quality horses,” King observed.

“It’s been a hunting hole for me and my father, for my father for sure, going back 40 years.”

Their current string is especially promising.

“I’ve got a barn full of winners,” he said, but it will take time to bring them along.

“This is still sort of a developing year for me,” he explained.

“I’ve got a nice group of horses. I feel like I’m in a good place now a far as the developing stages.”

.

READ MORE: tbird drives boost in Langley agri-tourism

and

World cup: A party within a party in Langley

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Olympic assessment pegs Langley basketball player as a rowing natural

Just Posted

Why champion rider moved to Langley from the U.S.

Hint: it didn’t have much to do with horses, according to one Kyle King

VIDEO: Try this on for size… free suits!

Langley Moores donates hundreds of outfits to WorkBC that people in need can wear for job interviews

World cup: A party within a party in Langley

tbird offers ringside way to take in sights and sounds of horse action this Sunday

RibFest smokes last year’s totals

An estimated $100,000 was raised by local Rotary clubs

Mural for Aldergrove murder victim remains as Freshco renovates

Kyle ‘Newbie’ Marud’s unsolved 2007 murder, still on the minds Aldergrove residents

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

North Van music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

B.C. man on trial for daughters’ murders says an intruder broke in

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Most Read