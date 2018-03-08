Walnut Grove’s James Woods goes in for the basket during his team’s 63-60 quarter-final loss. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Wildcats crush Gators championship dreams

Surrey’s Tamanawis Wildcats will play Semiahmoo Totems in Friday’s semifinals at Langley Events Centre

There will be no back-to-back titles for the Walnut Grove Gators.

The Gators fell 63-60 to the Tamanawis Wildcats in the quarter-finals of the BC 4A boys provincial championships on Thursday at the Langley Events Centre.

Walnut Grove had to recover from an early double-digit deficit as they trailed 22-9 after one quarter, cutting the lead to 33-31 at the half.

Star guard James Woods then hit a three-pointer to open the second half for the Gators first lead of the game.

But the rest of the half was back-and-forth with Tamanawis scoring 30 points to the Gators 29 to win by three.

And Walnut Grove — the No. 10 seed which upset No. 7 St. George’s in the opening round, had their chances.

Trailing by one point in the late stages, James Woods stole the ball but his runner in the lane didn’t fall and the Gators were forced to foul. Tamanawis would hit both free throws and Walnut Grove had one more chance to force overtime, but Woods couldn’t draw the foul or hit his three-pointer and time expired.

Despite the two late misses, the reigning most valuable player from the 2017 championships was spectacular, carrying the Gators with 32 points as only on other Gator reached double figures, Azino Tyrell Urefe, who had 12 points as he went four-for-eight from beyond the three-point line.

The Wildcats, the tournament’s second seed, were led by Miguel Tomley’s 26 points while Jeevan Sidhu had 20.

Tamanawis will play No. 6 Semiahmoo in the semifinals on Friday night.

The other semifinal will see the No. 8 Burnaby South Rebels against the winner of No. 5 Vancouver College and No. 13 Belmont Bulldogs.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Tamanawis Wildcats’ Preet Kailey grabs a rebound during his team’s 63-60 win over Walnut Grove in the BC 4A boys quarter-finals at the Langley Events Centre. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Previous story
Langley’s Team Tardi advances to the semis in world junior curling fight

Just Posted

Langley developer under RCMP investigation

Court heard that a builder violated his bail by flying to Mexico.

Langley’s Team Tardi advances to the semis in world junior curling fight

Victories today against Russia and Germany secured the Canadian team chance to battle U.S. again.

Cpl. Neuman is the ‘new man’ at Aldergrove CPO

RCMP veteran takes charge at Aldergrove Community Policing Office

Wildcats crush Gators championship dreams

Surrey’s Tamanawis Wildcats will play Semiahmoo Totems in Friday’s semifinals at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: International Women’s Day bridges generational gap in Langley

Teen girls shared thoughts about beauty, materialism with residents at Sunridge Gardens

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Trump says he’ll meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Meeting expected to happen by May “at a place and time to be determined”

B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion sentenced to 4.5 years jail

Debbie Anderson the latest from Paradigm Education Group off to jail for teaching debunked scheme

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Perfect weather for Rugby 7s Tournament: ACTION PHOTOS

Players caked in mud at Langley School District-wide tournament March 8

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

VIDEO: Local developers haul syringe-ladened camper from Fraser River

Mess sat at Peg Leg Bar in Chilliwack for weeks as people tried to secure funding for cleanup

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Most Read