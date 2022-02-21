Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake man has been reffing for 45 years, still going strong

78-year-old Roy Kozuki still works as a ref on the weekends

At 78, Roy Kozuki can still be found most weekends in the winter zipping around the ice as a referee for Williams Lake Minor Hockey.

Known for his big smile and sunny disposition, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now. He also played hockey in his earlier years and coached. He says he enjoys reffing as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape.

This winter a U18 visiting team from Terrace was so impressed with Kozuki’s efforts, they awarded him ‘Most Valuable Player’

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
VIDEO: A welcome return to a real running competition at Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon

Just Posted

Three of Brookswood’s four neighbourhood plans are nearing completion. (Langley Township/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Last chance for public input on Brookswood neighbourhood plans

Two doors and a window were broken by a blast last weekend at a North Langley industrial site. The exact cause has not yet been determined. (Township of Langley Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Cause of Langley blast that cracked concrete, blew out doors still not determined

Jacob Johnson of Horizon Earthworks, a Langley City contractor, puts a high pressure hose into a sewer entrance on Michaud Crescent. High pressure water is needed to clean out grease buildup. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Jacob Johnson of Horizon Earthworks, a Langley City contractor, puts a high pressure hose into a sewer entrance on Michaud Crescent. High pressure water is needed to clean out grease buildup. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City fights sewer clogs with education, powerful machinery

5K winners Brianna Kwan from Delta (2nd), with Marla Brown (1st) and Jessica Vink (3rd) from Chilliwack, celebrate at the Sunday, Feb. 20 return of the Historic Fort Langley Half Marathon and associated 10 and 5K races. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A welcome return to a real running competition at Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon