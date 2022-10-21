Winnipeg Ice defeat Vancouver Giants 4-3 in Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 19. (Photo by Rob Wilton)

Winnipeg Ice defeat Vancouver Giants 4-3 in Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 19. (Photo by Rob Wilton)

Winnipeg Ice dominate Giants in Langley

Final score 4-3

The Giants hosted the top team in the Canada Hockey league (CHL) on Wedneday, Oct. 19 at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) and a fantastic performance by Jesper Vikman kept the game close, but Winnipeg’s 48 shots were too much to handle.

In the first period, visiting team’s Skyler Bruce opened the scoring 5:27 into the game to put the ICE ahead 1-0 following a great individual effort by Arizona Coyotes’ first rounder Conor Geekie.

Vancouver’s Mazden Leslie then tied the game with six minutes to go in the period on a rebound to the back door.

The second period action started with Winnipeg forward Owen Pederson netting his fifth of the season on the power play midway through the second to regain the Winnipeg lead.

Two minutes later, the visiting team’s Matthew Savoie added another to put Winnipeg up by two.

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk then scored his first of the year on a deflection during four-on-four play with 4:32 left in the middle frame.

In the third period, Geekie scored one of his own midway through the third off the rebound of a Ben Zloty shot.

Host team’s Carson Haynes scored his first as a Giant 11:36 into the period to bring the game within one, but it was the final goal of the night.

The visiting team made 48 shots in total leading to the final score of; Winnipeg: 4 – Vancouver: 3.

Geekie, McClennon, and Leslie were announced the starts of the game.

Next, the Giants host the Prince George Cougars at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night – puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

.

RELATED: Vancouver Giants player chosen for Team Canada in World U-17 Hockey Challenge

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Brandon Wheat Kings

.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLangleyLangley Events CentreLocal SportsVancouver GiantsWinnipeg

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Blue Jays agree to terms with manager John Schneider on three-year deal
Next story
THE MOJ: For the best stop on the CFL road trip circuit, you can’t beat Montreal

Just Posted

A series of bullet holes can be seen in the driver’s side window of an SUV in a Willoughby neighbourhood. Police confirm a man was shot to death Thursday evening (Oct. 20, 2022) (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: IHIT investigates fatal shooting in Langley

Winnipeg Ice defeat Vancouver Giants 4-3 in Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 19. (Photo by Rob Wilton)
Winnipeg Ice dominate Giants in Langley

Rea Klar is originally from Williams Lake, currently studying at Langley’s Trinity Western University (TWU). Klar along with her friend Sarah Demian will represent the Christian Reformed Church of North America at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Two Langley students flying to Egypt for climate change conference

Wedding couple Daniele Methner and Adam Arki. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A wedding invitation is open to the public