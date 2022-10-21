Winnipeg Ice dominate Giants in Langley

The Giants hosted the top team in the Canada Hockey league (CHL) on Wedneday, Oct. 19 at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) and a fantastic performance by Jesper Vikman kept the game close, but Winnipeg’s 48 shots were too much to handle.

In the first period, visiting team’s Skyler Bruce opened the scoring 5:27 into the game to put the ICE ahead 1-0 following a great individual effort by Arizona Coyotes’ first rounder Conor Geekie.

Vancouver’s Mazden Leslie then tied the game with six minutes to go in the period on a rebound to the back door.

The second period action started with Winnipeg forward Owen Pederson netting his fifth of the season on the power play midway through the second to regain the Winnipeg lead.

Two minutes later, the visiting team’s Matthew Savoie added another to put Winnipeg up by two.

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk then scored his first of the year on a deflection during four-on-four play with 4:32 left in the middle frame.

In the third period, Geekie scored one of his own midway through the third off the rebound of a Ben Zloty shot.

Host team’s Carson Haynes scored his first as a Giant 11:36 into the period to bring the game within one, but it was the final goal of the night.

The visiting team made 48 shots in total leading to the final score of; Winnipeg: 4 – Vancouver: 3.

Geekie, McClennon, and Leslie were announced the starts of the game.

Next, the Giants host the Prince George Cougars at the Langley Events Centre on Friday night – puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

