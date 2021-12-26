Winter weather forces Langley track shut down

The track at McLeod Athletic Park is closed indefinitely, due to weather. (Lore Wollf/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Those pondering a Boxing Day run around the track at McLeod Athletic Park will have to find another option.

Langley Township has announced, as of Christmas Eve, that this track – in the park at 56th Avenue and 216th Street – will be closed until further notice.

Park operations indicate the inclement weather has forced the track be closed to the public.

Other areas within the park will maintain standard hours, though park-goers are encouraged to check the seasonal field status before visiting.

As of the evening of Dec. 25, all fields in the district were listed as closed.

.

LangleyLangley TownshipRecreationrunning