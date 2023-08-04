WLA Thunder players named all-stars

Five Thunder players have been named named Western Lacrosse Association all-stars (left to right) Frank Scigliano, Robert Church, Dane Dobbie, Bobby Kidd III and Curtis Dickson. (Ryan Molag graphic/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Five members of the Langley Thunder have been recognized with Western Lacrosse Association all-star awards.

“This group includes an outstanding group of players who have excelled throughout the 2023 WLA season and have demonstrated excellence with their play and were key members of their respective teams,” the WLA said in a press release announcing their First and Second Team All-Stars on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Frank Scigliano (Goaltender) and Curtis Dickson (Offence) were First Team selections while Robert Church and Dane Dobbie (Offence) and Bobby Kidd III (Defence) were named to the Second Team.

Scigliano was the backbone of the Thunder team during the regular season, leading all goaltenders with a 6.59 goals against average and an .858 save percentage in 14 games, finishing with a 12-1 record. His 497 total saves were also second in the league and he was also tops among goaltenders in assists with five.

Dickson was third on the Thunder in scoring with 22 goals and 66 points in just 12 games and his 44 assists were second in the league, just one back of top spot despite playing six fewer games. He was also third in the WLA with 5.5 points per game.

Church and Dobbie were one-two on the team in scoring with Church leading in points (73) and second in goals (32) while Dobbie was tops in goals (34) and the runner-up in the points race (69).

Kidd scored three goals and nine points in 16 games and was a key cog in the Thunder’s defensive and transitional game

Joining the Langley players on the First Team were New Westminster’s Haiden Dickson and Drew Belgrave and Nanaimo’s Zach Manns and Adam Wiedemann. Dickson and Manns are on offence while Belgrave and Wiedemann are on defence.

The remaining players on the Second Team are Victoria’s Cam Dunkerley and Bennett Smith, Burnaby’s Jacob Dunbar and New Westminster’s Brett Mydske. Dunkerley was selected as the goalie, Smith and Mydske on defence and Dunbar on offence.

