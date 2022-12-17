Xtreme and Arena Lacrosse leagues strike free agent deal

Players from XLL can move up to ALL

Players in the Xtreme Lacrosse League (XLL) will have a shot at the Langley-based Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) West Division, under terms of a partnership agreement between the two leagues announced on Dec. 9.

All players registered in the XLL recreation league will be available as free agents during the season to the teams in the ALL West Division, which plays out of the Langley Events Centre.

“This is a great opportunity for us to further grow the ALL brand, our partnership with the XLL gives us three levels of lacrosse in the West to compliment the East,” said Paul St. John, ALL president. “The XLL will assist with identifying players ready to play at the next level.”

The XLL, which has been providing a winter box lacrosse league to players since 2018, will now be working together with ALL West to provide opportunities to continue playing during the off-season.

“The ALL West has done an excellent job since launching in 2021 and we are excited to be part of providing players more opportunities to play and get better during the winter off-season,” said Randy Clough, XLL president.

Registration opens soon with the eight-week XLL season being played on Sundays at the Coquitlam Forum, starting January 8.

The league will be limited to 80 players and all players must be at least 18 years of age.

Formed in 2017, the ALL is regarded as the National Lacrosse League’s minor league, and with seven Ontario-based teams in the ALL prior to the launch of the ALL West this season, 15 per cent of current NLL players have played at least one game in the ALL.

ALL plays under the same game rules as the NLL. To learn more about the league, visit www.arenalacrosseleague.ca.

For more information, contact the XLL at: xtremelacrosseleague@gmail.com or ALL West at: gahuja@theall.ca

