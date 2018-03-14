Yee caps career with double gold

Fifth-year middle distance runner came to Langley from South Hazelton

It is a giant high five for Regan Yee.

In her last university meet, the fifth-year middle Trinity Western Spartans distance runner went out with a bang, winning a pair of gold medals to finish her career with five U Sports medals.

Yee — who came to Langley from South Hazelton, B.C. — won gold in the 1500m on Saturday with a time of 4:24.92. She also captured gold the day before in the 3000m, winning the race in 9:08.99.

And with five medals on the national stage, she surpassed former TWU athletes Emma Nuttall and Fiona Benson, who each found the podium four times. Three of Yee’s five career medals were gold.

The medal was one of three won by TWU athletes as they competed in Windsor, Ont. at the U Sports national championships. The three-day competition was held at the St. Denis Centre.

The men’s 4×800 relay team of Adam Marshall, Tyler Dejong, Levi Neufeld and James Lam took bronze with a time of 7:38.05. The time was also a new Spartans record.

Three of the four runners — Marshall, Dejong and Lam — are from Langley while Neufeld is from Winnipeg.

Marshall and Dejong are Brookswood graduates and Lam attended Walnut Grove.

Both the men’s and women’s teams finished 11th in the overall team standings.


