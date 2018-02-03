Young B.C. athletes put to the test at RBC Training Ground

Luke Sommerville’s parents convinced him to spend his Saturday morning huffing, puffing, jumping and heaving while being assessed at the RBC Training Ground.

The R.E. Mountain Secondary student who plays football and rugby was among the many young athletes, 14 to 25, who went through the assessment that aims to find future Olympians.

Alongside him for the assessment clinic was Coltrane Davyduck, a Langley Fundamental student who is into football, basketball, and track and field.

The participants did vertical jump tests, sprinting, strength testing, and multi-stage endurance test (commonly referred to as the beep test).

“The beep test” was the toughest event, Sommerville said.

Both are glad they signed up and would even recommend it to other young athletes.

“I have a couple of friends that I’d tell to come out,” Davyduck said.

Sommerville said he’d be surprised if the assessment said he would be good at basketball.

“It was definitely fun,” Davyduck said.

The participants were able to find out their scores and assessment online soon after the event. Some could even be invited back to take part in the next phase of testing, happening April 7 in Richmond. Those who make it beyond that receive support to train for the Olympics.

There is an RBC Training Ground events Feb. 18 in Kamloops, Feb. 23 in Kelowna, March 11 in Victoria, and March 17 in Burnaby. Young athletes can attend any of the events.

Braiden Davis came from Maple Ridge for the RBC Training Ground at the Langley Events Centre on Feb. 3. He and many other young athletes were tested on various sports-related competencies, including how high they can jump. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Sprinting, strength, and even how high people can jump was tested at the RBC Training Ground on Saturday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Luke Sommerville, an R.E. Mountain Secondary student, did the strength test at the RBC Training Ground event on Feb. 3 at the Langley Events Centre. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Langley’s Coltrane Danyduck typically plays football, basketball, track and field, took part in the RBC Training Ground Saturday to be tested for sports competencies. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)