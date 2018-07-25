Young Langley champs shoots under par for victory

The junior golf tour brings players back to the Lower Mainland to play next.

Thirteen-year-old Erin Lee of Langley walked away victorious from the MJT Ford Series in Kelowna last week.

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour players put on an “excellent display” of golf at the latest tournament, which played out in the heat at Okanagan Golf Club, said Elaine Denton.

In fact, juniors from seven regions “fired some smoking hot scores” in the blistering Interior conditions, she explained.

“Despite the players from Australia, Chile, Washington State USA, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia battling tricky conditions of high temperatures and wind, four of the seven division winners finished under par for the two days.”

For instance, Lee won the championship in the U15 girls division by a convincing 12 strokes/

“I was very happy because it was my first time shooting under par,” she said.

Lee was neck and neck with runner-up Annalise Stolzenberg, 12, also of Langley, after round one.

However, a personal best and brilliant score of 68 during the second round proved to be the difference in the end, after Lee finished at 74, 68 (142).

Stolzenberg shot 74, 80 (154).

But early this week, in Vernon, Stolzenberg made up for her second-place finish in Kelowna.

At the MJT Ford Series at Predator Ridge Golf Resort in Vernon on July 23 and 24, she edged out her nearest competitors – a 14-year-old from Vancouver and a 12-year-old from Camrose – to win.

Organizers called it a tightly contested battle, with Stolzenberg shooting 85 and 80 for a total of 165. The other two girls tied for second with a score of 166.

“My best hole was number 15 because I took a risk and it definitely paid off as I got an eagle!” Stolzenberg said of her one-stroke victory.

“I have improved so much since the past day, and year, and I feel so accomplished and proud of myself for achieving my personal best. It’s paying off in such a great way!”

The MJT BC schedule now bringing the players back to the Lower Mainland for the major-ranked MJT Odlum Brown Classic – PGA of BC Junior Championship at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, from Aug. 7 to 9.

The tour will then visit Whistler for the MJT Whistler Junior Championship on Aug. 13 and 14.

For more information about the tour, people can go online to www.maplejt.com.

