Langley Christian’s Peyton Grim was named a first team Fraser Valley all-star. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Young Lightning going to B.C’s

Just two Grade 12 players on Langley Christian senior squad

Last year, the Langley Christian Lightning did not even field a senior boys basketball team.

This year? The team qualified for the B.C. boys AA provincial basketball championships after a second-place showing at the Fraser Valley championships.

Head coach Jon Mayan said his team — which has just two Grade 12s on the roster — had no goals coming into the season.

“We have focused on the process and purposely stayed away from goal setting,” he explained. “Making sure it is each practice you are focused on and not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

The Lightning lost 73-62 to Pacific Academy in the Fraser Valley final on Saturday (Feb. 24) night at Trinity Western University.

“Both teams made some runs in the third quarter but in the fourth, they hit some shots and we didn’t,” Mayan explained about the gold-medal game.

But coming top two is a great accomplishment, especially considering the Lightning were the third seed out of the East Division.

In their playoff opener, with the loser eliminated, the Lightning beat Surrey Christian 112-55. They then knocked off the Delview Raiders — an honourable mention in the provincial top 10 rankings — 75-61 in the quarter-finals.

That was followed by another upset, this time over the East Division’s top team, the Abbotsford Christian Knights, 67-60, in the semifinals.

“I think we have peaked at the right time,” Mayan said, adding that they purposefully scheduled themselves some tough opponents.

“So this young team learned what it takes to compete at this level. We (wanted to be) battle tested.”

The Lightning now await their seeding for next week’s provincial championships, which run March 7 to 10 at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley Christian’s Peyton Grim and Asher Mayan were named to the Fraser Valley all-star team.

And Langley Fundamental Titans’ Eric Aujla was a second team selection

The Titans won their opening round Fraser Valley game 63-51 over Burnsview but lost 70-65 to Southridge and 63-37 to Archbishop Carney.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Langley Christian’s Ermin Simon. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley Fundamental Titans’ Eric Aujla was named a second team Fraser Valley all-star. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
BC WHL player signs with Canucks
Next story
Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Just Posted

Cruise-In returns to Aldergrove Sept. 8

2018 Cruise-In will be on Saturday, Sept. 8 and the Swap Meet and Car Corral on Sunday, Sept. 9

James Hill students given chance to try on a disability

A Langley non-profit reaches out to schools with a special obstacle course and education program.

Clearbrook water once again named best in the world

Water supply in Abbotsford wins fifth gold medal in international event

Powerful firearms and ammo stolen from north Langley home

A semi-automatic and pump action shotgun among rifles stolen in Feb. 27 break-in

Pink the colour of kindness across Canada

Students took stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

VIDEO: The Village community for dementia patients about to take shape

Groundbreaking celebration held for what will be first-of-its-kind project in Canada

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Seattle NHL group says it got over 25,000 deposits for season tickets

Oak View Group said it hit initial goal of 10,000 deposits in 12 minutes

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

B.C. filmmaker brings life with autistic son to the small screen

Hundreds of hours of home video, turned documentary, to air on major network this month

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read