Young Prairie defenceman joins Giants lineup

Wheat King’s Ty Ettinger puts on a new G-Men’s jersey starting this week, joining the Langley team.

Ty Ettinger weighs in at 190 pounds and stands 6 ft. 1 in. (Brandi Pollock photo)

A young Prairie boy will be suiting up for the next Vancouver Giants game midweek in the Okanagan.

The major junior hockey team from Langley just acquired Ty Ettinger in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 WHL bantam draft.

The 18-year-old defenceman from Alberta was announced Monday morning by G-Men’s general manager Barclay Parneta.

Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the fifth round (95th overall) in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Ettinger has suited up in 46 career games with Brandon.

Last season he dressed in 45 games and registered two goals, five assists, 47 penalty minutes and a +10 rating.

With the addition of Ettinger, the Giants roster now consists of 26 players: 15 forwards, nine defencemen, and two goaltenders.

Ettinger will join the Giants in time for their three-game road trip that begins Wednesday in Kelowna against the Rockets. Then, they’re off to Prince George for two back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

Their next home game is Friday, Oct. 12 at Langley Events Centre against Kamloops.

