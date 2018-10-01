Ty Ettinger weighs in at 190 pounds and stands 6 ft. 1 in. (Brandi Pollock photo)

Young Prairie defenceman joins Giants lineup

Wheat King’s Ty Ettinger puts on a new G-Men’s jersey starting this week, joining the Langley team.

A young Prairie boy will be suiting up for the next Vancouver Giants game midweek in the Okanagan.

The major junior hockey team from Langley just acquired Ty Ettinger in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 WHL bantam draft.

The 18-year-old defenceman from Alberta was announced Monday morning by G-Men’s general manager Barclay Parneta.

Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the fifth round (95th overall) in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Ettinger has suited up in 46 career games with Brandon.

Last season he dressed in 45 games and registered two goals, five assists, 47 penalty minutes and a +10 rating.

With the addition of Ettinger, the Giants roster now consists of 26 players: 15 forwards, nine defencemen, and two goaltenders.

Ettinger will join the Giants in time for their three-game road trip that begins Wednesday in Kelowna against the Rockets. Then, they’re off to Prince George for two back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

Their next home game is Friday, Oct. 12 at Langley Events Centre against Kamloops.

RECENT TEAM COVERAGE: Giants fought hard to win home victory in shootout Sunday

Previous story
Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Just Posted

Richter censured by Langley Township council

The long-time councillor allegedly violated the Respectful Workplace Policy.

Young Prairie defenceman joins Giants lineup

Wheat King’s Ty Ettinger puts on a new G-Men’s jersey starting this week, joining the Langley team.

Cranberries join fun with history in Fort Langley

Cranberry Festival bas become a tradition in the village, and it just keeps growing in popularity.

VIDEO: Giants fought hard to win home victory in shootout Sunday

On home ice, the Langley-based major junior hockey team managed to snatch a defeat from Spokane.

Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

PHOTOS: United Church hosts pet blessing ceremony

Animals of all shapes and sizes were blessed at Dogwood Park

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

U.S. president cheers new USMCA trade deal, heralds end of NAFTA era

President Donald Trump said that the tension between the U.S. and Canada is over

5 to start your day

Surrey team retires Humboldt player’s jersey, Abbotsford cop killed in line of duty honoured and more

Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team

Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

South Coast of B.C. to be hit by rain

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

Most Read