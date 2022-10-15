Zack Ostapchuk returns to the Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants’ roster added a huge piece Oct. 9 as captain Zack Ostapchuk returned to the team following training camp with the Ottawa Senators. (Rob Wilton)

Zack is back.

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk has returned to the team following training camp with the Ottawa Senators, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Senators announced they had reassigned Ostapchuk, a 19-year-old.

Ostapchuk, who is entering his 19-year-old season, netted 26 goals and 17 assists for 43 points in the regular season last year.

He then exploded for 23 points in just 12 games in the postseason.

In the summer, he was added to Canada’s world junior roster, where he won a gold medal along with Giants staff Michael Dyck and trainer Mike Burnstein.

When he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators last year, Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion said Ostapchuk possesses the necessary tools in terms of size, skill and skating ability to make in the NHL.

“Zack’s strong hockey sense and work ethic will serve him well as he trends towards becoming a full-time pro,” Dorion added.

That was after Ostapchuk made the ‘Players to Watch’ list, issued by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

He was given a ‘C’ rating, which indicates players expected to be fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round candidates in the 2021 NHL draft, which is tentatively scheduled for July.

When the 6’3” Ostapchuk was selected 12th overall by the Giants in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, Giants GM Barclay described the 2003-born left-handed shooter from St. Albert, AB, as “a talented, driven player and an explosive skater who can help you win in a variety of different ways.”

Ostapchuk recorded his first point as a Giant on Oct. 10, 2019 in Winnipeg. He scored his first goal with the Giants on Oct. 12, 2019 against Regina.

Ostapchuk is expected to be on the ice for the Friday, Oct. 14 Giants game against against Brandon Wheat Kings at Langley Events Centre. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.