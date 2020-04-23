Aldergrove: Here’s a chance to walk on the wild side

Some 140 species on 120 acres in the beautiful Fraser Valley

If you’re interested in taking a walk on the wild side and appreciating some of the most spectacular animals on earth, you’re going to want to head to Aldergrove, home of the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

With 140 species on 120 acres and abundant programs, the zoo features a sprawling acreage and lots of educational opportunities.

The zoo also has three kilometres of wheelchair accessible paved pathways, and they even encourage visitors to bring bicycles, scooters, rollerblades, skateboards and wagons.

While the zoo has closed during the COVID-19 crisis, you’ll want to check this website when planning your excursion on to the wild side.

Shadow the grizzly eats an apple inside her enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Black Press Media files) A trio of wild African hogs weighing 155 lbs each at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Black Press Media file photo)

