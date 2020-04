Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In is the only such facility in Metro Vancouver

Get a retro experience from the privacy of your own car at Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In theatre. (Troy Landreville /Black Press Media file photo)

One way to go totally retro and enjoy some entertainment from your very own car is to visit one of the only remaining drive in theatres in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia.

The Twilight Drive-In is located at 260th Street & Fraser Highway, in Langley, and was open during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Movies are bigger and better at the drive-in!” the owners say.

