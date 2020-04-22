Discover Aldergrove

Located in BC’s Lower Mainland, between Langley City and Abbotsford, Aldergrove is urban in nature, fit for strolls in local shops or a day of family-friendly adventure.
A vibrant, growing and prosperous community, the community is known for having Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in movie theatre and British Columbia’s largest zoo-The Greater Vancouver Zoo.
For family fun, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre offers pools, a waterpark, ice arena and more. For a relaxing outdoor experience visit Aldergrove Park which offers many trails and something for all ages.
Facts
- Aldergrove had a population of 15,498 in 2016
- The Greater Vancouver Zoo has nearly 140 species on 120 acres
- The A&E television series Bates Motel was filmed in Aldergrove
- Frankie Gassler and Amy Gassler from Aldergrove placed fourth in The Amazing Race Canada
Weather
The climate in Aldergrove is mild, generally warm and temperate.
Getting here
Vehicle: From Vancouver take Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 E to Exit 264. From Langley or Abbotsford there is also the option to take Fraser Highway.
Transit: BC Transit offers daily routes to Aldergrove from Abbotsford and Langley. Take a bus from Carvolth Exchange in Langley or Bourquin Exchange in Abbotsford.
Flying: Abbotsford International Airport is the nearest airport approximately 15 minutes away.
To learn more about Aldergrove visit WestCoastTraveller or Aldergrove Star