Discover Aldergrove

This vibrant, growing offers family-friendly fun in a relaxing urban getaway

Located in BC’s Lower Mainland, between Langley City and Abbotsford, Aldergrove is urban in nature, fit for strolls in local shops or a day of family-friendly adventure.

A vibrant, growing and prosperous community, the community is known for having Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in movie theatre and British Columbia’s largest zoo-The Greater Vancouver Zoo.

For family fun, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre offers pools, a waterpark, ice arena and more. For a relaxing outdoor experience visit Aldergrove Park which offers many trails and something for all ages.

Facts

  • Aldergrove had a population of 15,498 in 2016
  • The Greater Vancouver Zoo has nearly 140 species on 120 acres
  • The A&E television series Bates Motel was filmed in Aldergrove
  • Frankie Gassler and Amy Gassler from Aldergrove placed fourth in The Amazing Race Canada

Weather

The climate in Aldergrove is mild, generally warm and temperate.

The Weather Network

Getting here

Vehicle: From Vancouver take Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 E to Exit 264. From Langley or Abbotsford there is also the option to take Fraser Highway.

Transit: BC Transit offers daily routes to Aldergrove from Abbotsford and Langley. Take a bus from Carvolth Exchange in Langley or Bourquin Exchange in Abbotsford.

Flying: Abbotsford International Airport is the nearest airport approximately 15 minutes away.

To learn more about Aldergrove visit WestCoastTraveller or Aldergrove Star

AldergroveBritish ColumbiaCanadaFraser ValleyTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Abbotsford Tulip Festival holds contest to enjoy field of flowers all alone

Winner and household members can have field to themselves for 3 hours

Aldergrove zoo taking precautions after tiger in New York tests COVID-postive

Zoo staff now ‘required to wear masks when in close proximity to felines,’ says animal care manager

New rescue surprises Critter Care with birth of three otter pups

Ms. Dame the river otter is the wildlife society’s new animal ambassador

Wine bottles of hand sanitizer on the way thanks to Langley vineyard

Local doctors, nurses, and charities will receive Backyard Vineyard’s donations

Local businesses highlighted in Langley Township online directory

The local government is encouraging local spending during the pandemic

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Elderly Asian man with dementia attacked in ‘racially motivated’ incident in Vancouver

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Man facing 21 charges after allegedly evading Ridge Meadows RCMP

Christian Carlo Santos, 34, of Port Coquitlam facing firearms posession related charges

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View

But a staff member at Guildford Seniors Village is in isolation at home, diagnosed with COVID-19

Most Read