Discover Aldergrove

Located in BC’s Lower Mainland, between Langley City and Abbotsford, Aldergrove is urban in nature, fit for strolls in local shops or a day of family-friendly adventure.

A vibrant, growing and prosperous community, the community is known for having Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in movie theatre and British Columbia’s largest zoo-The Greater Vancouver Zoo.

For family fun, the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre offers pools, a waterpark, ice arena and more. For a relaxing outdoor experience visit Aldergrove Park which offers many trails and something for all ages.

Facts

Aldergrove had a population of 15,498 in 2016

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has nearly 140 species on 120 acres

The A&E television series Bates Motel was filmed in Aldergrove

Frankie Gassler and Amy Gassler from Aldergrove placed fourth in The Amazing Race Canada

Weather

The climate in Aldergrove is mild, generally warm and temperate.

The Weather Network



Getting here

Vehicle: From Vancouver take Trans-Canada Hwy/BC-1 E to Exit 264. From Langley or Abbotsford there is also the option to take Fraser Highway.

Transit: BC Transit offers daily routes to Aldergrove from Abbotsford and Langley. Take a bus from Carvolth Exchange in Langley or Bourquin Exchange in Abbotsford.

Flying: Abbotsford International Airport is the nearest airport approximately 15 minutes away.

To learn more about Aldergrove visit WestCoastTraveller or Aldergrove Star

