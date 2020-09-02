Experience timeless elegance at Victoria’s Pendray Inn and Tea House

Get the true experience of Victoria with this historic charm

To experience Victoria’s authentic historic charm, Pendray Inn and Tea House is the place to step back in time. Built in 1896 as the home of William and Amelia Pendray and their four sons, Pendray Inn and Tea House now remains an escape for couples, corporate stays, special occasions and weddings.

Pendray Inn and Tea House is located in the heart of Victoria’s Inner Harbour, allowing guests to embrace timeless elegance while being close to Victoria’s restaurants, shops and attractions.

“It’s really bringing you back in time. It’s a beautiful boutique bed and breakfast. All rooms are uniquely decorated. We try to keep the old charm of the Victorian era with modern amenities,” says Julia Canton, the Inn’s sales and marketing manager.

Guests can stay in one of nine rooms among authentic restored interiors and suites with a modern and historic feel. Receive complimentary wi-fi access, and rooms with flat-screen HD televisions and private ensuite washrooms as well.

For the mornings, guests enjoy a complimentary tiered breakfast with gourmet teas and organic coffee while overlooking two acres of gardens, Canton says. “It’s more than just having a basic breakfast. You actually have an experience,” she says. Later in the day, sip on exotic and international teas at the Pendray Tea House.

Pendray Inn also offers versatile accommodation for weddings and small social events, especially during COVID-19. Enhanced safety protocols include additional cleaning and social distancing measures.

Currently, Pendray Inn and Tea House has partnered with Black Press Media’s West Coast Traveller to provide a lucky couple with a two-night stay valued at $600. Winners will be welcomed with a bottle of sparkling wine, luxury tiered breakfast for two, and two traditional afternoon teas. Parking is also included. The Victorian experience awaits!

“Staying at the Pendray is like getting the true experience of Victoria with its reflection of the Victorian era. Pendray is a perfect depiction of that,” says Canton.

Start planning your Victorian escape at PendrayInn.ca, and for a chance to win a trip enter here!