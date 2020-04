Over its history, Fort Langley has been no stranger to canoes, both from those used by First Nations paddlers and those manned by fur trading voyageurs.

Now, at the dock in Fort Langley, Dragon boats and outrigger canoes sit at the Fort Langley Canoe Club.

