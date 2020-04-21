Fort Langley: You can hear muskets roar at this historic site

A spectacular place to visit is the Fort Langley National Historic Site.
“Rising from the mist of the Fraser River, the palisades of Fort Langley stand tall,” Parks Canada explains on its website.
“Inside the walls, rough-hewn timber buildings recreate the rugged 1800s. See where Hudson’s Bay Company fur traders mingled with California gold prospectors and hear First Nations interpreters tell century-old tales.”
“Feel the blast of the musket fire, pan for gold dust dreams and dress up to play a historic trading boss.”
Although the site was closed during the COVID-19 crisis, check this website for its current status.
