Fort Langley: You can hear muskets roar at this historic site

The Fort Langley National Historic Site is a sprawling complex and a recreation of the original Hudson’s Bay fort in the area. (Black Press Media file photo)
The Fort Langley National Historic Site is a sprawling complex and a recreation of the original Hudson’s Bay fort in the area. (Parks Canada/ Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Re-enactors wear traditional Voyageur garb at Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files)
A trapping demonstration at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files)
A trapping demonstration at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files)
A trapping demonstration at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files)
Re-enactors wore traditional Voyageur garb at Fort Langley National Historic site to celebrate French and Metis culture. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)
Re-enactors wore traditional Voyageur garb at Fort Langley National Historic site to celebrate French and Metis culture. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)
Patrick Demers of Maples Sugar Shack makes taffy at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

A spectacular place to visit is the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

“Rising from the mist of the Fraser River, the palisades of Fort Langley stand tall,” Parks Canada explains on its website.

“Inside the walls, rough-hewn timber buildings recreate the rugged 1800s. See where Hudson’s Bay Company fur traders mingled with California gold prospectors and hear First Nations interpreters tell century-old tales.”

“Feel the blast of the musket fire, pan for gold dust dreams and dress up to play a historic trading boss.”

Although the site was closed during the COVID-19 crisis, check this website for its current status.

Discover more at WestCoastTraveller.com.

British ColumbiaFamily activitiesFort LangleyLangleyThings to doTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fort Langley: Canoe sports are a local tradition
Next story
Discover Aldergrove

Just Posted

Abbotsford Tulip Festival holds contest to enjoy field of flowers all alone

Winner and household members can have field to themselves for 3 hours

Aldergrove zoo taking precautions after tiger in New York tests COVID-postive

Zoo staff now ‘required to wear masks when in close proximity to felines,’ says animal care manager

New rescue surprises Critter Care with birth of three otter pups

Ms. Dame the river otter is the wildlife society’s new animal ambassador

Wine bottles of hand sanitizer on the way thanks to Langley vineyard

Local doctors, nurses, and charities will receive Backyard Vineyard’s donations

Local businesses highlighted in Langley Township online directory

The local government is encouraging local spending during the pandemic

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

RCMP Foundation establishes Fallen Officer Fund for Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Officer was killed while on duty in Nova Scotia on April 19

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Elderly Asian man with dementia attacked in ‘racially motivated’ incident in Vancouver

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Man facing 21 charges after allegedly evading Ridge Meadows RCMP

Christian Carlo Santos, 34, of Port Coquitlam facing firearms posession related charges

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View

But a staff member at Guildford Seniors Village is in isolation at home, diagnosed with COVID-19

Most Read