Fort Langley: You can hear muskets roar at this historic site

The Fort Langley National Historic Site is a sprawling complex and a recreation of the original Hudson’s Bay fort in the area. (Black Press Media file photo) The Fort Langley National Historic Site is a sprawling complex and a recreation of the original Hudson’s Bay fort in the area. (Parks Canada/ Special to the Langley Advance Times) Re-enactors wear traditional Voyageur garb at Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files) A trapping demonstration at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files) A trapping demonstration at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files) A trapping demonstration at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/ Black Press Media Files) Re-enactors wore traditional Voyageur garb at Fort Langley National Historic site to celebrate French and Metis culture. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times) Re-enactors wore traditional Voyageur garb at Fort Langley National Historic site to celebrate French and Metis culture. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times) Patrick Demers of Maples Sugar Shack makes taffy at Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Vive les Voyageurs festival. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

A spectacular place to visit is the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

“Rising from the mist of the Fraser River, the palisades of Fort Langley stand tall,” Parks Canada explains on its website.

“Inside the walls, rough-hewn timber buildings recreate the rugged 1800s. See where Hudson’s Bay Company fur traders mingled with California gold prospectors and hear First Nations interpreters tell century-old tales.”

“Feel the blast of the musket fire, pan for gold dust dreams and dress up to play a historic trading boss.”

Although the site was closed during the COVID-19 crisis, check this website for its current status.

