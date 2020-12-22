There are dozens of great hikes in the Lower Mainland, including a day trip to Barrier Lake. Keep going for an even more beautiful view at Garibaldi Lake. (Photo: Amy Attas)

There are dozens of great hikes in the Lower Mainland, including a day trip to Barrier Lake. Keep going for an even more beautiful view at Garibaldi Lake. (Photo: Amy Attas)

Great Hikes Around the Lower Mainland

5 unforgettable trails to try, all just a short drive from Vancouver

BC’s Lower Mainland is a hiker’s paradise! With hundreds of trails within an hour or two of downtown Vancouver, you’re bound to find a new favourite spot to take in the view, soak up the surroundings and probably break a sweat.

There are lots of great hikes around the Lower Mainland for trekkers of all ages and abilities, but these are five of our favourites.

5 fantastic Lower Mainland hikes

Make a base camp at Garibaldi Lake, then take day trips to Black Tusk or Panorama Ridge. (Photo: Amy Attas)

Make a base camp at Garibaldi Lake, then take day trips to Black Tusk or Panorama Ridge. (Photo: Amy Attas)

1. Garibaldi Lake

  • Where: Sea-to-Sky, between Squamish and Whistler
  • What: Forested climb to a surreal turquoise lake
  • Know before you go: It’s possible to climb up to the lake and back to your car in a day, but a multi-day trip gives you more time to explore! Garibaldi Lake is equipped with cooking shelters, sinks and picnic tables, making it a great base camp for trips to Black Tusk or Panorama Ridge.
Pitt Lake is an accessible hike for the whole family, and a great place to spot wildlife! (Photo: Liz Boulton)

Pitt Lake is an accessible hike for the whole family, and a great place to spot wildlife! (Photo: Liz Boulton)

2. Pitt Lake Wildlife Loop

  • Where: Pitt Lake, north of Maple Ridge
  • What: Flat trails and excellent wildlife viewing
  • Know before you go: As you walk the narrow dikes between waterways, keep your eyes peeled for great blue herons, eagles and other birds, plus beavers, deer and maybe even bears! The trails are great for all ages and abilities, and you can climb the wooden viewing platform for a new perspective. As of May, 2020 Grant Narrows Boat Launch is closed so boating on Pitt Lake is more difficult, but hiking is still great.
You’ll need a vehicle with 4x4 to make it to the Mt. Cheam trailhead, but the hike is certainly worth it! (Photo: Ashley Kazakoff)

You’ll need a vehicle with 4x4 to make it to the Mt. Cheam trailhead, but the hike is certainly worth it! (Photo: Ashley Kazakoff)

3. Chipmunk Creak (Cheam Peak + Lady Peak)

  • Where: Southeast of Chilliwack
  • What: Spectacular views of the Fraser Valley
  • Know before you go: The drive to the trailhead is more difficult than the hike — do not attempt to drive on the decommissioned logging road without a 4×4 vehicle with high clearance. It’s cold and windy at the summit, even in summer, but the 360-degree views are spectacular!

VIDEO: Cavorting T-rexes run amok on Mt. Cheam

WATCH: Take in the spectacular Mt. Cheam views… without the hike!

Photo of Girl at Baden Powell Trail near Quarry Rock at North Vancouver, BC, Canada

4. Baden Powell Trail

  • Where: Vancouver’s North Shore, from Horseshoe Bay to Deep Cove
  • What: A forested 48-kilometre trail, with many access points for shorter hikes
  • Know before you go: Named for the founder of the Scouts, this trail includes many points of interest for popular day hikes; try the Lynn Canyon suspension bridge, the Quarry Rock lookout or the views of Vancouver from Eagle Bluff.

5. Diez Vistas

  • Where: North of Port Moody
  • What: Diez Vistas means ‘Ten Viewpoints,’ giving you great views up Indian Arm and down to Burnaby, Deep Cove and Vancouver on a clear day.
  • Know before you go: Expect to climb for over an hour before reaching the first viewpoint; the other nine are easier to reach along the ridge.

***

Please note that current Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

BC ParksBritish ColumbiaCanadaHikingparkstravelwct-intro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at four mushroom farms operated by Highline Farms. (Google Street View image)
Outbreaks declared at four Fraser Valley mushroom farms after dozens of positive COVID-19 cases

Fifty-nine employees at four Highline Farms locations have tested positive for COVID-19

Langley Mounties say they arrested a suspected truck thief shortly after an alarm at a City car dealership. (Langley Advance Times files)
Attempted truck theft turns into crash, arrest in Langley City

Police say the suspect was caught after a brief foot pursuit

Artist's impression of the six-storey rental development planned to replace the West Country hotel in Langley City on the 20200 block of 56th Avenue (special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue

Proposal calls for six-storey rental building with at least 20 per cent rented at below-market rates

Even with a dump of snow, Glow Gardens’ original dates are sold out so another week has been added. (Lisa Farquharson/Black Press Media)
Sold out for 2020, Langley’s Glow Gardens adds extra week in January

Limited tickets available for drive-thru light display at Darvonda Nurseries, Jan. 4 to 9

Dave Sharma & Sunny Sharma (father and son) of Alder Liquor Store. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Free meal for less fortunate Aldergrove residents handed out on Christmas Eve

Dave and Sunny Sharma, owners of Veerji Fish n Grill, are offering food to do on Dec. 24

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She has now appointed two special advisors to evaluate the Chilliwack school board. (Black Press)
Special advisors appointed to evaluate Chilliwack school board

Minister of Education also starting review of the province’s school act

Most Read