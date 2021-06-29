VIDEO: Langley’s Critter Care releases 5 black bears

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society is releasing bear cubs back into the wild and they’re giving the community a behind-the-scenes look.

In a video posted to social media June 23, the rehabilitation facility shows the preparation crew members undertake before the release of the animals.

The bears shown in the footage are under sedation and are released with temporary collar monitors, which the society says will rot off.

The bears highlighted in the video are Luna, Aurora, Paddington, Tony and Elena.

Critter Care Wildlife Society specializes in the treatment, care, and release of sick, injured, and orphaned mammals native to British Columbia’s Southern and Lower Mainland.

To learn more about the facility and how to donate visit www.crittercarewildlife.org.

