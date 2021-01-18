Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has opened two domes where customers can enjoy wine tastings and local goodies. Photo by Megan Ashley Creative

Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has opened two domes where customers can enjoy wine tastings and local goodies. Photo by Megan Ashley Creative

Wine tasting goes under the dome in Abbotsford

Singletree Winery offers two themed transparent enclosures

  • Jan. 18, 2021 12:24 p.m.
  • Travel

An Abbotsford winery has found a safe and unique way to serve customers during the pandemic.

Singletree Winery on Mt. Lehman Road is now offering two “Di Vine Domes” – the first in the Fraser Valley – where people can taste wine and enjoy local goodies inside the comfort of decorated transparent domes.

The enclosures, which opened Jan. 15, are designed for small groups from the same household – up to six people – or single people with a maximum bubble of two.

Each of the domes has a themed decor. The Canadian Cabin features traditional porch chairs, faux-fur rugs and a rustic feel.

The Enchanted Forest includes a chandelier, a live-edge table and cozy seats.

Both domes are heated and adorned with winter decorations and lights. They are thoroughly sanitized between bookings.

Bookings are for 1.5 hours, and guests can choose from three tasting experiences, including a gourmet three-course meal.

The domes are open from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday of one sitting per night from 6 to 8 p.m.

The winery indicates on its website that they are currently fully booked, but they anticipate opening more dates and times, and people can join the waiting list.

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

