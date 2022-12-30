From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

37,801 babies were born in B.C. so far this year: These are the most popular names

There is over 100 years of baby names recorded in British Columbia, available to the public

Olivia has been ousted as the most popular baby name in B.C. this year by last year’s third favourite name, Noah.

Each year, the province releases data compiled of every new name reported to the Vital Statistics Agency more than five times.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. Preliminary figures show that the top name was Noah, followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia.

The exact numbers of how many babies go by these top trending names have not yet been released.

Last year, 238 babies were named Olivia, followed by 229 named Liam and 223 named Noah.

Curious to see how popular your name was the year you were born compared to more recently? British Columbia has data of up to 100 years available online to search.

Visit connect.health.gov.bc.ca/baby-names/year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Frustrated travellers turned to Twitter when winter storm slammed Abbotsford airport

Just Posted

Cst. Dennis Bell was delighted. An overflow crowd of 240 people packed the banquet hall at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch on Saturday, May 28, for a fundraising dinner of perogies and sausages, served by Langley RCMP officers and firefighters in full dress uniform. Bell came up with the idea, jointly with Veronica Cave of Veronica’s Gourmet Pereogies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Year in Review: Langley opened homes, wallets for Ukrainian refugees

Trail cameras were used to help monitor the movement of Tempest, a wolf at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (BC Trappers Association)
Year in Review: Wolves escape after vandals cut through zoo enclosure fence

The Ministry of Transportation filled one big pothole on Highway One in Langley on Wednesday Dec. 28, only for more to appear by Thursday, Dec. 29. This one was causing some drivers to veer out of the way near 232nd Street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Drivers be aware – potholes popping up on Highway One in Langley

Forward Cameron Schmidt from Prince George, seen here in action at a Vancouver Giants pre-season game, is one of six G-Men draft picks who will be playing at the 2023 Canada Winter Games. (Vancouver Giants)
Six Giant draft picks to play for three provinces at Winter Games