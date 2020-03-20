40 things to do at home during the coronavirus pandemic

To help further prevent the spread of Covid-19, many are social distancing by staying close to home.
Black Press Media has put together 50 ideas to make the most of your time while self-isolating.
Good eats equal good times
- Try a new recipe. Try a new pasta bake, stew, or bake some mini pizzas with the family.
- Breakfast for dinner. Get a family assembly line going to make pancakes, eggs, fruits, bacon…get creative with it.
- Host an international dinner date. This can be a good opportunity to learn about the culture and cuisine of different countries. From butter chicken, enchiladas, lasagna, have a new dish for each night!
- Film a cooking show. Prepare your family favourites and the video will definitely be something to look back on.
- Bake and decorate. From chewy chocolate cookies, fluffy sponge cake, to fudge brownies, have and an evening of baking.
- Cocktail party. Become the master of your own unique drink. Have a competition at home to see who’s the best mixologist.
- Chicken wing night. Put different flavours to the test. Hot? Honey garlic? BBQ?
Support local business
- Purchase an e-gift card. Small efforts like this can significantly help support local businesses
- Share your favourite local business pages. Get the word out on your social media. Perhaps family, friends, and online followers may consider buying from local businesses as well.
- Say thanks. Send messages of appreciation to local businesses and show some support during this challenging time.
Family fun
- Build a pillow fort. Get the pillows, chairs, sofas, and sheets together, make some popcorn and have a movie night.
- Read a book together. Do popcorn reading with the family giving each other turns to read different parts.
- Scavenger Hunt. Give some clues to find the ultimate prize. Stash some good treats around the house and backyard.
- Paint a canvas or the walls in your house. Get a canvas, find some inspiration and do a beautiful bold painting to add a colourful touch to your home. Bob Ross paint night is definitely a fun option. If not a canvas perhaps it’s finally time to paint that feature wall or change up the colour in your living room.
- Family Photo Day. If everyone’s home so why not have a picture day at home? Print the photos and add them to an album. Dress up in fun outfits, strike some poses, and don’t forget the props.
- Runway Ready. Have a family fashion show.
- Get Groovin. Who’s got the best moves? Put it to the test with a dance party.
- Start a giant puzzle. Putting together 1000 pieces will be sure to keep you occupied.
- Movie or Show Marathon. Now is the time to watch everything you have missed out on or avoided.
Plan ahead
- Opportunity search. Now is a productive time to look for potential employers, internship opportunities, scholarships, update resumes, or portfolios.
- Brand yourself. Make a website, design a logo, reach out to local digital marketing and branding freelancers to plan for your future business plans. Or re-brand your Instagram profile or business page.
- Research for your next vehicle. Perhaps you have been considering purchasing a new car. Do some research into what you are looking for and your budget. Check out Today’s Drive to find vehicles near you.
- Future schooling. Look for future schooling options such as which program you want to pursue and where.
- Search for a new home. Perhaps you have been wanting to move. Take some time to explore the type of home and area you are looking for.
- Work on financial planning. Think of ways to save and make more money for the rest of this year.
For you
- Journal. Check-in with yourself and journal. Take some time to reflect on your future goals, career aspirations, mental and physical health.
- Scrapbook. Print out some of your best moments and get crafty by scrapbooking.
- Dear Future Me. Write a letter to your future self.
- Vision board. Find some magazines, newspapers, scissors, glue and get crafty about your future goals.
- Touch up your office space. Our office is where we spend hours working diligently. Clean it up, order new furniture, work on some decor ideas and projects.
- Write letters of appreciation. In challenging times brighten anyone’s day with a simple message of appreciation.
- Home spa-day. Buy some face masks, or have fun making them with natural ingredients around the house. Or take a relaxing bath.
- Start a new book or podcast. Cozy up and have a good read or listen.
- Knit or crochet. Make something new for your closet.
Spring cleaning
- Garage sale prep. De-clutter your home, store the items you no longer need in some boxes for a future garage sale.
- Sort the closet. Sift through your clothes and pick out what you can donate
- Clean your vehicle. Many of our vehicles have put up with tough winter conditions and now it’s time to freshen them up for spring.
- Polish Up! Bring the shine back in your home by polishing your floors.
- Fix the fixer-uppers. Get out the tools and fix up the door hinges, loose cabinets, broken tiles and more.
- Pamper your pet. Give your pet a fresh bath. Pets need a spa day too.
Get active
- Meditate. Do an online yoga class on Youtube. Or put on some calm music, sit or lie comfortably, close your eyes and focus on your breathing.
- Dance. Learn a new dance or choreograph a dance routine…because why not!
- Routine. Set up 30 minutes a day to work out.
- Go on a hike. The fresh outdoors can uplift your mood, give some exercise, and offer a change of environment.
Play games
- Hide and Seek
- Charades
- Board games
- Jenga
- Hold a day-long Wii tournament
- Karaoke Night
