Julaine Treur (left) and Johannes Treur (right) are dairy farmers at Agassiz’s Creekside Dairy. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

5 to start your day

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford, watering restrictions in effect May 1 and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, April 30.

1. Surrey RCMP investigating alleged kidnapping attempt

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a video posted on social media appears to show a truck driver attempting to grab a woman as she was walking in South Surrey. See more >

2. Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford

The rider was taken to a waiting air ambulance at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and then transported to the Royal Columbian Hospital’s trauma centre. His current condition is not known. See more >

3. Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Stage one restrictions allow lawn watering at even-numbered addresses on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays between the same times. See more >

4. RCMP say Aldergrove deck collapse no longer a criminal matter

At least one person was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, and almost 40 other people – ranging from ages 15 to 83 – suffered injuries that were treated in hospital or at the scene. See more >

5. Agassiz dairy farmer speaks out against Abbotsford pig protest

“The issue here is that the activists feel like they can invade private property and trespass on someone’s property — usually the farmers have their home there as well — and can dictate what happens,” said Julaine Treur, of Agassiz’s Creekside Dairy. See more >

Previous story
Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Just Posted

RCMP say Aldergrove deck collapse no longer a criminal matter

Investigations as to the structural cause of the deck collapse will have to become a civil matter.

‘Alt right’ group uses Fort Langley historic site as meeting place

The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House in Fort Langley

PHOTOS: Cool cars draw large crowds to Aldergrove

The VCCC showcase reached full capacity just half way through the event

VIDEO: Langley student stages two Let’s Face It variety shows

An evening of entertainment to start the conversation about mental health in youth.

80 floors to the finish: Langley firefighter raising funds for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Colby Dodd is ready to run up the World Trade Centre in full firefighter’s gear

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

5 to start your day

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford, watering restrictions in effect May 1 and more

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Most Read