(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

1. Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that one of their trucks was involved in the collision and that the agency was investigating. See more >

2. Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

The family of a Maple Ridge man killed in a collision earlier this fall wants to pass on his legacy. See more >

3. Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The campaign to help the family has raised almost $8,500 in only a week. See more >

4. Snow, freezing rain on the way for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday. See more >

5. Police seek information about Abbotsford woman who went missing a year ago

Marie Stuart was five months pregnant went she went missing in late December 2016. See more >

Previous story
MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

Just Posted

Langley Christmas tree chipping event a win-win for residents and fundraiser

An upcoming event supports a Ride 2 Survive participant.

Snowfall warning issued

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

Everett embarrasses Giants 11-0

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses worst-ever Vancouver loss

The Afterthought: What a long strange trip it was

Jerry Kruz recalls the so-called ‘Summer of Love’ in Vancouver

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Thursday

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Aldergrove Kodiaks drop tough one

The loss put the Kodiaks out of the playoff spot in the Harold Brittain conference

Aldergrove Basketball Club celebrates great first year

First year of Aldergrove Basketball Club is just the beginning, new season is ready to go

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more