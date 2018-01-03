5 to start your day

Six people were taken to hospital after a head on collision closed the Sea-to-Sky for seven hours Tuesday night. (Richy Middleton photo)

1. Six people taken to hospital in serious or critical condition after Sea-to-Sky crash

“The southbound car in the ditch is smashed to pieces… and facing northwards. It appears to have spun a complete 180,” a bystander told Black Press. See more >

2. Surrey man gets 15 years for role in meth-smuggling conspiracy

A Surrey man convicted of drug and gun crimes related to a methamphetamine smuggling operation between here and New Zealand has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. See more >

3. No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

“Women who are trying to decide whether to have a medical or surgical abortion should be making that decision based on their health, not on their postal code, UBC associate Dr. Wendy Norman said. See more >

4. White Rock seeks source of lingering bad smell

Resident Marilynn McGlenen posts on the page that there is a “very strong sulphur/gas smell on Best between Russell and Roper, especially around the area of the Salvation Army church.” See more >

5. Condos, townhouses drive up Fraser Valley property values

Rural Chilliwack, Langley City and Abbotsford saw the highest average increases in residential property values with 22 per cent, 20 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively. See more >

