5 to start your day

Freezing rain hits the Coquihalla, Handsome the mastiff finds a new home after rescue and more

As Oregonians fear pumping their own gas, two Lower Mainland cities still don’t do it

In Richmond and Coquitlam, bylaws mandating full-service gas pumps have been in effect for decades.

COMMUTER ALERT: Freezing rain hits Coquihalla

Heading up to the Interior this weekend? Expect slippery conditions, starting in Hope.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Film crews transformed the church, with pop up graves and all.

Handsome the dog sees better life after rescue

He was found in snow and ice in December, and is now cuddling up with a family in Maple Ridge.

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

The new helipad is part of a $1.36-billion redevelopment that will increase capacity by 50 per cent.

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain
Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Aldergrove brothers, Langley woman and Clinton man sentenced for 2016 theft ring

In July 2016, police seized guitars, sport items, guns from properties in Aldergrove and Clinton

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

Two local men charged for armed robberies in Langley

Three stores were robbed by armed and masked men in December

Langley says goodbye to Sears

Sears last day at Willowbrook Shopping Centre is Jan. 8

Girls invited to make some thunder with Langley lacrosse organization

The Langley Thunder girls development program runs Sundays.

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Embattled Chilliwack trustee’s letter points finger at volunteer parent, asks supporters to “challenge her opinions”

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

