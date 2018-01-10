Mother Jennifer Brooks and daughter Shayla hold documents outlining charges against a Surrey RCMP officer in the death of Hudson Brooks Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

5 to start your day

A Surrey cop charged in death of 20-year-old man, Jamie Bacon denied bail and more

1. Officer accused in death of South Surrey man elects for trial by judge and jury

The officer charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015 had her first court day on the matter Tuesday. See more >

2. Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

A B.C. Supreme Court judge denied bail Tuesday morning to gangster Jamie Bacon as he awaits trial on a charge of counselling to commit murder. See more >

3. B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

A Vancouver teacher has been suspended for four weeks after he put a female student in a headlock that left her unconscious. See more >

4. Protesters dig heels in as tree clearing set to begin at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

On Tuesday afternoon, Surrey resident Richard Landale told the Now-Leader he was “heartbroken” as chainsaws could be heard in Hawthorne Park. He says council wants LRT “at any price – the environment is the price.” See more >

5. Second accused in $6 million roadbuilding fraud set for trial

Kirk Roberts was charged with fraud over $5,000 for a scheme that took place while he was the controller-bookeeper of Langley-based Aggressive Roadbuilders a decade ago. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Aldergrove police raid nets stolen cars, drugs

A Maple Ridge man was arrested by Langley RCMP in Abbotsford.

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech teaches farriers a century-old craft

Tour Kwantlen’s Farrier Barn, where farrier students learn their hands-on trade

VIDEO: Crash involving bike and sedan in Langley

Traffic tied up on 80 Avenue

Wins keep piling up for TWU Spartans

Trinity Western men’s and women’s volleyball teams have won a combined 19 matches

Second accused in $6 million fraud set for trial

A Surrey man faces a fraud charge in a decade-old case.

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

Teen dies in fire in Williams Lake First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes B.C. cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle in Salmon Arm by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect

SPCA seize dogs, cats and rabbits from Chilliwack River Valley property

Animals taken due to ‘environmental issues’; neighbours have complained for months

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    A Surrey cop charged in death of 20-year-old man, Jamie Bacon denied bail and more