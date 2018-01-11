5 to start your day

Snowfall warnings issued for Fraser Valley, site picked for Maple Ridge modular housing and more

1. Winter storm warning, snowfall warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Wednesday’s winter storm watch turned into a full-on warning Thursday morning, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow forecast before the storm passes. See more >

2. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson won’t seek reelection this fall

In what he called one of the “hardest decisions” of his life, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will not be running for reelection. See more >

3. Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

The province, according to reports on Wednesday, is spending $3.6 million to purchase property on Burnett Street, just north of Lougheed Highway in the downtown area, for 40 new supportive housing units and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds. See more >

4. Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Lack of ultrasound access makes access to the pill less of a victory. See more >

5. Aldergrove police raid nets stolen cars, drugs

A Maple Ridge man was arrested by Langley Mounties last week after police raided an Abbotsford property and found stolen vehicles and drugs. See more >