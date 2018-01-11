5 to start your day

Snowfall warnings issued for Fraser Valley, site picked for Maple Ridge modular housing and more

1. Winter storm warning, snowfall warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Wednesday’s winter storm watch turned into a full-on warning Thursday morning, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow forecast before the storm passes. See more >

2. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson won’t seek reelection this fall

In what he called one of the “hardest decisions” of his life, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will not be running for reelection. See more >

3. Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

The province, according to reports on Wednesday, is spending $3.6 million to purchase property on Burnett Street, just north of Lougheed Highway in the downtown area, for 40 new supportive housing units and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds. See more >

4. Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Lack of ultrasound access makes access to the pill less of a victory. See more >

5. Aldergrove police raid nets stolen cars, drugs

A Maple Ridge man was arrested by Langley Mounties last week after police raided an Abbotsford property and found stolen vehicles and drugs. See more >

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Just Posted

Electronic rail warning signs to come to Lower Mainland by end of 2018

The signs were originally meant as part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, finished in 2014

Ronning’s hat trick not enough as Giants fall in OT

Vancouver hockey club has just two regulation losses in past 18 games

Real estate market still hot, despite soaring prices for detached homes

South of Fraser, South Surrey/White Rock, Surrey, Cloverdale, and Langley among million-dollar club

SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

West Coast Walleyes tangle with B.C. Rockies at Sportsplex

Plenty of crimes committed on Dec. 8 in Langley

Langley RCMP release photos of suspects involved in thefts of all kinds

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Royal B.C. Museum nominates Indigenous music collection for UNESCO program

Ida Halpern was passionate about the songs of British Columbia’s Indigenous people

Male MPs, staff are bystanders to sexual misconduct, former staffer says

A staffer recalls when an NDP MP kissed her on the job

An ongoing struggle with poverty

Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

